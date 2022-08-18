Police responding to report of shots fired at Hyattsville mall 00:21

BALTIMORE -- Hyattsville police are responding to a report of a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's.

Police advise people to stay away from the mall located in the 3500 block of East-West Highway.

The Hyattsville Police Department said the site of the reported shooting is secure and there is no active threat at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.