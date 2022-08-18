Read full article on original website
Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change
Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee
A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park
SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
Community Q&A: Meet the new CEO of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
Following a months-long national search, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic appointed Christy Trotter as its new chief executive officer earlier this month. Trotter, who has spent most of her life in the Valley, served as the YVFWC’s chief financial officer as well as its interim CEO. Now that her role is more cemented, Trotter said she’s looking forward to a future where the Farm Workers Clinic is more than just a health care provider, and is a member of the community.
SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:30 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Seven people from one...
Benton County officials, some residents object to solar project near Yakima County line
A solar project proposed just east of the Benton-Yakima county line has generated considerably more public opposition than similar projects planned nearby in Yakima County. During an Aug. 8 public information meeting and land use consistency hearing for the Wautoma Solar Project, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council members heard from more than 20 people with strong opinions on both sides of the solar farm issue.
Yakima Valley births Aug. 28, 2022
Calzada — To Alexiaverduzco and Eric Calzada of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds 2.8 ounces, on July 1, 2022. Davison — To Denine and Matthew Davison of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds 0.6 ounces, on July 3, 2022. Sarmiento — To Sabrina Antunes and Carlos Sarmiento Jr. of...
Drought persists in Pacific Northwest, though it's not as severe as last year
Drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest are not nearly as severe as they were last year, but some areas are still seeing severe, extreme and even exceptional drought. About 38.5% of the region was completely drought-free as of Aug. 16, said Larry O’Neill with the Oregon Climate office at a regional drought webinar Monday.
Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass
Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
Man arrested in killing of couple who ran Kitsap County brewery
A man wanted in connection with the slaying of a Kitsap County couple last week was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office. Shaun D. Rose, 40, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Sunday on an arrest warrant filed in the killing of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, who were found dead at their home near Port Orchard Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
One Injured in Two-Vehicle Interstate 5 Crash Friday North of Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK — A 58-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after the driver of her vehicle collided with another car when avoiding debris on southbound Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. David Noble, 65, of Olalla, Washington was driving a gray 2014 BMW in the...
Semi driver killed after crashing into bridge columns on I-5 near Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. - A semi-truck driver was killed after crashing into the support columns of a bridge Monday morning on Interstate 5 near Tumwater. According to the Washington State Patrol, southbound I-5 was closed just before 8:00 a.m. at milepost 97 near 113th Ave SW. The left lane reopened just...
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state
Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Couple who ran Kitsap County brewery found dead; suspect at large
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a 40-year-old man suspected in a double homicide Thursday that claimed the lives of an Olalla couple who ran a small but popular brewery in the area. Sheriff's Lt. Ken Dickinson said on Saturday that detectives have...
