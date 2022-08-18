Read full article on original website
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were "serious stuff." However, he said it may not have been enough of an "emergency" to justify the August 8 raid. Mulvaney said Trump wouldn't have taken the documents if he did not "perceive it to be in his own interest."
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Russia's gas shutoff is forcing Germany's energy giant Uniper to fire up a mothballed coal-fueled power plant
The Uniper plant will deliver power from Monday until the end of April next year, in a sign that European gas supplies are under pressure from Russia's cuts.
Euro falls to fresh two-decade low, dollar exudes strength
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The euro dropped to a fresh two-decade trough on Tuesday as Europe was buffeted by concerns about energy supply and economic growth, while the dollar held firm against major peers, supported by safe-haven flows. The euro hit $0.9909, its lowest since late 2002, and was last...
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Europe faces fresh disruption to energy supplies due to damage to a pipeline system bringing oil from Kazakhstan through Russia that was reported by the pipeline operator on Monday, adding to concerns over a plunge in gas supplies. CPC, which handles about 1% of global oil and whose...
Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices slumped on Monday as investors were concerned that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes might weaken the global economy and fuel demand while a stronger dollar also weighed. Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $1.60, or 1.6%, to $95.12 a barrel by 0900 GMT.
Oil falls 2% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Oil prices fell 2% in volatile trading on Monday, ending a three-day streak of gains, on fears that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes may lead to a global economic slowdown and dent fuel demand. Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $2.33, or 2.3%, to $94.39...
U.S. court upholds Conoco’s $8.7 billion award for loss of Venezuela assets
HOUSTON (Reuters) -A U.S. court upheld a tribunal’s $8.75 billion award to U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips over the expropriation of its Venezuelan oil assets, granting a default judgment in the case on Friday. The decision gives the U.S. company new authority to collect on a 2019 award by a...
Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Koreans adopted by Danish parents decades ago have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate their adoptions, which they say were marred by widespread practices that falsified or obscured children’s origins. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul has up to four months to decide whether to accept the application collectively filed Tuesday by the 53 adoptees. If it does, that could possibly trigger the most far-reaching inquiry into foreign adoptions in the country, which has never fully reconciled the child export frenzy engineered by past military governments that ruled from the 1960s to ’80s. The application cites a broad range of grievances emphasizing how scores of children were carelessly or unnecessarily removed from their families amid loose government monitoring and a lack of due diligence. Perhaps more crucially, the country’s special laws aimed at promoting adoptions practically allowed profit-driven agencies to manipulate records and bypass proper child relinquishment.
