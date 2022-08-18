ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Cheniere Energy#Investor#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Lng
Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Zoom Video Stock Is Trading Lower: What's Going On?

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower Monday ahead of the company's quarterly results, which are due after the close. Zoom Video is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the bell. The company is expected to report earnings of 93 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Could Nord Stream Pipeline Maintenance Benefit US Stocks? Analysts Thinks So — And One Sees 26% Upside Potential On This Energy Stock

The cost of wholesale European gas has increased by 572% this year to 276.23 euros per megawatt-hour, or approximately $274.70. Analysts predict that price increases will continue as winter approaches, fueling inflationary fears as Europe battles to cope with Russia's interruption of natural gas supplies. Earlier in the summer, Gazprom,...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Market Volatility Rises Sharply As Rate Hike Fears Return

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Monday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the central banking conference later this week in Jackson Hole. The U.S. central bank is expected to increase interest rates by 50 basis points during its September’s meeting. China's central bank, meanwhile, lowered some key lending rates to provide some support to its slowing economy.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Comcast Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off, Crude Oil Rises

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Macy's, Inc. M, Medtronic plc MDT and Intuit Inc. INTU. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On

After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Occidental Petroleum After Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Ups Interest In Stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY opened lower on Monday after a big bullish day on Friday saw the stock rally almost 10% off Thursday’s closing price. Occidental Petroleum surged on Friday after news dropped that Berkshire Hathaway, Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett won approval to take up to a 50% stake in the oil giant. Prior to the approval, Berkshire reported holding a 19.4% stake in Occidental.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Daily: Price Remains Muted But Volume Picks Up, Community Gets A New Mailing List Service

Dogecoin, crypto prices moves lower over 24 hours as macroeconomic factors weigh heavy. Community gets another avenue for discussions courtesy Dogecoin Foundation director. Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.5% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy