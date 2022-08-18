Read full article on original website
BendDAO's Ethereum (ETH) Reserves Fall From $29M To $25K In 2 Days In Latest Liquidity Crisis: Here's What Happened
A bank run on BendDAO drained the protocol's reserved to 15 wETH in 48 hours. BendDAO's founder proposed changes that would lower the platform's liquidity threshold from 95% to 70%. Another cryptocurrency liquidity crisis is now underway at decentralized NFT lending protocol BendDAO. What Happened: BendDAO gives out loans in...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Bill Ackman May Have Dumped Netflix, But Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks Pershing Square Is Still Holding
As the second quarter of the year passes, Pershing Square Capital has remained quiet for the most part, and has not added any new positions. However, the hedge fund did manage to completely sell its stake in Netflix Inc NFLX of 3,109,965 shares over the second quarter of 2022. After...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Zoom Video Stock Is Trading Lower: What's Going On?
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower Monday ahead of the company's quarterly results, which are due after the close. Zoom Video is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the bell. The company is expected to report earnings of 93 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
Could Nord Stream Pipeline Maintenance Benefit US Stocks? Analysts Thinks So — And One Sees 26% Upside Potential On This Energy Stock
The cost of wholesale European gas has increased by 572% this year to 276.23 euros per megawatt-hour, or approximately $274.70. Analysts predict that price increases will continue as winter approaches, fueling inflationary fears as Europe battles to cope with Russia's interruption of natural gas supplies. Earlier in the summer, Gazprom,...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $1.0 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 533.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. Avaya...
Market Volatility Rises Sharply As Rate Hike Fears Return
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Monday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the central banking conference later this week in Jackson Hole. The U.S. central bank is expected to increase interest rates by 50 basis points during its September’s meeting. China's central bank, meanwhile, lowered some key lending rates to provide some support to its slowing economy.
Comcast Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off, Crude Oil Rises
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Macy's, Inc. M, Medtronic plc MDT and Intuit Inc. INTU. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45...
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On
After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
Marin Software Stock Soars After Hours On Snapchat Update: What's Driving The Action?
Marin Software Inc MRIN shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced the ability to optimize Snap Inc's SNAP Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform. Marin Software said the integration with Snapchat's marketing API gives advertisers better insights and helps them improve the performance of...
Herc Holdings Price Target Gets 27% Boost By This Analyst, Citing Improving Trends
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Herc Holdings Inc HRI to $165 (an upside of 41%) from $130 while maintaining the Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst states that following an eventful 2Q22 earnings season, they are reiterating a bullish view for Equipment Rental and Construction Machinery coverage.
A Look At Occidental Petroleum After Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Ups Interest In Stock
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY opened lower on Monday after a big bullish day on Friday saw the stock rally almost 10% off Thursday’s closing price. Occidental Petroleum surged on Friday after news dropped that Berkshire Hathaway, Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett won approval to take up to a 50% stake in the oil giant. Prior to the approval, Berkshire reported holding a 19.4% stake in Occidental.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Remains Muted But Volume Picks Up, Community Gets A New Mailing List Service
Dogecoin, crypto prices moves lower over 24 hours as macroeconomic factors weigh heavy. Community gets another avenue for discussions courtesy Dogecoin Foundation director. Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.5% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency...
