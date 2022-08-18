ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Graphic Impact agrees to try Heidi out in the world of print and graphic design

By Heidi Alagha
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVw15_0hMWNWH900

In this week's edition of Hiring Heidi, I went to locally-owned and operated Graphic Impact to try my hand at being a print and fabrication production assistant.

I started my shift helping cut the edges of the all-access passes for the University of Arizona football games. Graphic Impact does plenty of work with the UA. Over 2,000 passes are printed here and prepared for distributeion to staff and fans.

After completing a few of those, my new boss asked me to peel the parking garage passes used in Downtown Tucson. It sounds like a simple task, but I actually did struggle a little with this one.

Graphic Impact even designed custom 'Hiring Heidi' t-shirts and put me to work printing them on the shirts. They had two sides and learning the machinery took a couple of attempts. But I did get to walk away with my own t-shirts.

If you'd like me to come work for you, email hiringheidi@kgun9.com and tell me about the job.

——-
Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi by emailing heidi.alagha@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
tag24.com

Sick kitty makes incredible transformation after finding her forever home

Massachusetts - When Kate Perillo came across pictures of a crazy-looking cat on the internet, she felt an immediate connection with the furry animal. At the time, Sam the Siamese cat was still on the other side of the country. She was living in a feral cat colony in Tucson, Arizona, with other strays.
TUCSON, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21

PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Design#Football Games#The University Of Arizona#Ua#Hiringheidi Kgun9 Com
thisistucson.com

Ube, matcha, buko pandan: This baker is bringing a taste of the Philippines to Tucson

Tucson isn’t home to a lot of Filipino food. There’s Fiesta Filipina in the food court at Park Place Mall, selling Filipino favorites like lumpia, pancit and pork adobo. About a street over is Nick’s Sari-Sari Store, which has a small restaurant tucked inside a market where you can find ube-flavored wafers and frozen fish. You might have seen food truck Johnny’s Philippine Grill at events around town, too.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An employee was stabbed during a fight at a popular Tucson bar on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened at O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, located at 247 N. Fourth Avenue. The TPD said two people were asked to...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
azbigmedia.com

Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report

Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police at large scene at park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona 5th graders can score some extra money for college

The Arizona Treasurer's Office announced an incentive for your fifth grader to earn money for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. All your child has to do is write up three paragraphs on what they want to be when they grow up. Twenty winners in the state will win a check...
ARIZONA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
AZFamily

Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy