Seal Beach, CA

Public encouraged to attend Garden Grove community meeting for potential navigation center

In an effort to address homelessness, the City of Garden Grove is taking the lead in opening a local navigation center in collaboration with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster. The City invites the public to attend a community meeting to learn about the potential navigation center, provide feedback, and ask questions. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Garden Grove Community Meeting Center, located at 11300 Stanford Avenue.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
General Plan Update Information Session to Take Place September 22

The City of Irvine will hold an information session for residents to learn more about the General Plan Update process. The information session will take place Thursday, September 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Irvine City Hall Council Chamber. A virtual attendance option is also available via Zoom, and registration is required here.
IRVINE, CA
Cal State Long Beach launches school year with Convocation Celebration

Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley and Provost Karyn Scissum Gunn welcomed the university’s faculty, staff, and students back to campus during a convocation ceremony at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. The traditional assembly formally kicks off the start of the new academic year and allows the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Seal Beach, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
MainPlace Mall launches a Cash Reward Program

The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, has announced its “MainPlace Cash” promotion for shoppers that encourages visitors to come to the mall and enjoy all it has to offer. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any MainPlace Mall...
SANTA ANA, CA
Council Votes to Form Citizens Committee on Initiative to Construct Local Amphitheater

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 23, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Person
Seal
CIF boys high school water polo 2022 pre-season watch list released

CIF officials released the 2022 pre-season watch list for boys water polo, which gets under way this week. The first rankings are expected next week and teams will be based in these divisions for the CIF playoffs. In Division 1, Foothill, Huntington Beach, JSerra, Laguna Beach, Los Alamitos, Mater Dei,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, August 22

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
Only one woman is running for Santa Ana Mayor in November

Valerie Amezcua, an SAUSD Trustee, is the only woman running for Mayor of Santa Ana in the upcoming November General Election. She retired from the Orange County Probation Department and as such is also the only candidate with law enforcement experience in the Santa Ana Mayoral race. The other mayoral...
SANTA ANA, CA
#Arts And Crafts#Calendars#Arts Crafts#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Lions#Crafts Faire
PHOTOS: Western football team opens with decisive road win over Chino

Western’s football team takes the field for Friday’s game with Chino. (Photos courtesy Victor Baltazar). Coach Dan Davidson’s Western High School football team opened the season Friday night with a 42-0 nonleague victory over Chino at Chino. “It was exciting to kick off the season against a...
CHINO, CA
PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Edged by Santa Margarita in Season-Opener

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Irvine football coaching legend Terry Henigan takes part in pre-game coin toss

Terry Henigan (left) and Tom Ricci Sr. took part in the coin toss before Friday’s Irvine vs. Portola game. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). Former legendary Irvine High School football coach Terry Henigan took part in the coin toss Friday night before the Irvine vs. Portola game at Irvine Stadium and was joined by former Vaquero offensive coordinator Tom Ricci, father of current coach Tom Ricci.
IRVINE, CA
