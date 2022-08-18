Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Public encouraged to attend Garden Grove community meeting for potential navigation center
In an effort to address homelessness, the City of Garden Grove is taking the lead in opening a local navigation center in collaboration with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster. The City invites the public to attend a community meeting to learn about the potential navigation center, provide feedback, and ask questions. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Garden Grove Community Meeting Center, located at 11300 Stanford Avenue.
localocnews.com
General Plan Update Information Session to Take Place September 22
The City of Irvine will hold an information session for residents to learn more about the General Plan Update process. The information session will take place Thursday, September 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Irvine City Hall Council Chamber. A virtual attendance option is also available via Zoom, and registration is required here.
localocnews.com
Cal State Long Beach launches school year with Convocation Celebration
Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley and Provost Karyn Scissum Gunn welcomed the university’s faculty, staff, and students back to campus during a convocation ceremony at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. The traditional assembly formally kicks off the start of the new academic year and allows the...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fly Friendly Program, Beach Sand Project
The advocacy efforts of Newport Beach’s Aviation Committee paid off once again this week, as the County of Orange adopted the Fly Friendly program to reduce impacts from general aviation jets on our neighborhoods. The concept for the program was proposed by the Aviation Committee. The new program provides...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of August 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of August 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
localocnews.com
MainPlace Mall launches a Cash Reward Program
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, has announced its “MainPlace Cash” promotion for shoppers that encourages visitors to come to the mall and enjoy all it has to offer. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any MainPlace Mall...
localocnews.com
Council Votes to Form Citizens Committee on Initiative to Construct Local Amphitheater
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 23, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
CIF boys high school water polo 2022 pre-season watch list released
CIF officials released the 2022 pre-season watch list for boys water polo, which gets under way this week. The first rankings are expected next week and teams will be based in these divisions for the CIF playoffs. In Division 1, Foothill, Huntington Beach, JSerra, Laguna Beach, Los Alamitos, Mater Dei,...
localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, August 22
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
localocnews.com
Will you vote for the Santa Ana resident running for the 68th State Assembly District?
There are two candidates running to represent Santa Ana in the 68th Assembly District, in the upcoming November General Election.That district includes most of Santa Ana and parts of Anaheim and Orange as well. One of the candidates, Mike Tardif, is a longtime resident of Santa Ana, where he also...
localocnews.com
Only one woman is running for Santa Ana Mayor in November
Valerie Amezcua, an SAUSD Trustee, is the only woman running for Mayor of Santa Ana in the upcoming November General Election. She retired from the Orange County Probation Department and as such is also the only candidate with law enforcement experience in the Santa Ana Mayoral race. The other mayoral...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Four candidates running for two available at-large seats on Rossmoor Community Services District Board
The two seats currently filled by Jeffrey Rips and Mark Nitikman will be contested by four candidates in the November general election. Incumbent Jeffrey Rips is running for re-election. Incumbent Mark Nitikman is not. This information is based on information released by the Orange County Registrar of Voters. Jeffrey Rips,...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Western football team opens with decisive road win over Chino
Western’s football team takes the field for Friday’s game with Chino. (Photos courtesy Victor Baltazar). Coach Dan Davidson’s Western High School football team opened the season Friday night with a 42-0 nonleague victory over Chino at Chino. “It was exciting to kick off the season against a...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Edged by Santa Margarita in Season-Opener
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Irvine football coaching legend Terry Henigan takes part in pre-game coin toss
Terry Henigan (left) and Tom Ricci Sr. took part in the coin toss before Friday’s Irvine vs. Portola game. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). Former legendary Irvine High School football coach Terry Henigan took part in the coin toss Friday night before the Irvine vs. Portola game at Irvine Stadium and was joined by former Vaquero offensive coordinator Tom Ricci, father of current coach Tom Ricci.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Diana Hill is running for re-election to the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board
I’ve been honored to serve LAUSD as a trustee since 2010. Randy and I raised our family here because of the schools. I know first-hand there is a direct correlation between the quality of our schools and home values. I strive to ensure students receive a world-class education in...
localocnews.com
Coast Guard rescues 19 migrants from a disabled vessel near Redondo Beach
The Coast Guard rescued 19 migrants from a disabled panga-style vessel off the coast of Redondo Beach Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a call at 9:10 a.m. from a good Samaritan reporting a disabled vessel in distress off the coast of Redondo Beach. Sector Los...
localocnews.com
Candidates running for a seat on the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Trustees
The following information is provided by the Orange County Registrar of Voters:. Marlys Davidson, incumbent – candidate statement (pdf) Colin Edwards, parent/Orange County business owner – candidate statement (pdf) Trustee Area 3. Diana D. Hill, incumbent – candidate statement (pdf) Rona Goldberg, parent – candidate statement (pdf)...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at 7th Street and Daisy Avenue
On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:04 p.m., officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Daisy Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a fence, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Comments / 0