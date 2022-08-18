Read full article on original website
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
popville.com
“Best DJs in DC?”
Begging you to do a best DJs in DC. It’s rough out there for people wanting songs not 7 years old.”. Ever Want to Work at the 9:30 Club? Hiring Event this Monday. Thanks to a reader for passing on this Hiring Event at the 9:30 Club Monday 2- 6pm: “9:30 Club is conducting “walk up” onsite interviews at the dates/ times listed…
fox5dc.com
DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
WTOP
DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home
The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WTOP
DC remembers Chuck Brown, the Godfather of Go-Go, a decade after his passing
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chuck Brown, and even today, his influence on the District lives on. The singer, guitarist and songwriter remains one of the city’s most recognizable figures — he’s seen on murals; he’s the namesake of a memorial park in Northeast D.C., and he’s celebrated every year on Chuck Brown Day.
DC to offer more than $200K to incentivize residents to buy homes
Prospective homebuyers in Washington, D.C., can now receive more than $200,000 to help with their mortgage down payments, marking the latest effort by the city government to incentivize district residents to purchase homes.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway
Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
DC neighborhoods fed up with rat invasion
WASHINGTON — Beyond an invasion, people in Northwest D.C. say the rats have moved in and made themselves at home. "Rats in the alley, rats from the commercial (dumpsters) and even from the residential trash cans," said Michael O'Connor. "It really is affecting quality of life for the neighborhood."
Maryland SPCA Throws Engagement Party, Waives Adoption Fees For Bonded Pups
A pair of stray dogs are set to begin their happily ever after following an official "engagement" announcement by the Maryland SPCA, officials say. Darwin and Sweet Caroline came to the SPCA this past winter as terrified strays, eventually developing an inseparable bond, says Maryland SPCA officials. During the pair's...
Starting a Business in Maryland: 6 Steps to Take
Maryland is home to some of America’s largest companies, including Marriott International and Lockheed Martin. These two companies alone employ over a quarter of a million people. However, a bustling small business scene also contributes significantly to Maryland’s economy. If you’re looking to start a business in Maryland,...
Wbaltv.com
Emmett Till Alert System to bring awareness to acts of hate amid increase in Maryland
At beginning, alerts currently available to Black elected leaders, civil rights activists. A new alert system in Maryland named in honor of Emmett Till aims to bring awareness to acts of hate. Recent acts of hate in Maryland led to the creation of the Emmett Till Alert System, which will...
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland’s police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In West Virginia (Hotels & Resorts)
West Virginia is a lush, green terrain offering breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains. Nature and history collide to paint its vibrant outdoor canvas. It is the perfect location for a private getaway. Couples searching for a beautiful landscape with endless outdoor activities will certainly find what they need in...
Vacationing teacher wins $250K in Maryland Lottery scratch-off game
A Maryland elementary school teacher certainly enjoyed his summer vacation. The 58-year-old returned home $250,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Maryland Lottery’s Gold Rush scratch-off game. According to a news release, the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the $10 scratch-off game early one...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.
Maryland Weather: Expect sun, humidity, and a smattering of rain showers
BALTIMORE -- The forecast for the weekend looks better than it did yesterday. Right now, Saturday looks dry with similar conditions to what we saw on Friday. Temperature highs will be in the mid- and upper 80s. It will feel humid and there will be clouds and sun. Sunday will see more clouds and chances for showers and storms starting as early as late morning and continuing off and on throughout the afternoon. More showers and storms are expected Monday with rain chances lessening through mid-week. Temperatures will remain in the 80s with the coolest days occurring Sunday and Monday.Additional sunshine will allow for warmer temperatures through the middle of next week.
