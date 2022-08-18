ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going retro: Tour three mid-century modern homes in Midland at September event

MIDLAND, MI - Fans of retro architecture will get to enjoy a special treat this September in Midland. The Mid-Century Modern Midland group is offering special in-person tours of three homes in the city that harkens back to Midland’s tradition of this style of architecture. The Crescent Drive Home Tour will be held on from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
MIDLAND, MI
Worn-out tires? Flint will buy up to 25 from each resident for $1 each

FLINT, MI -- The city will pay residents who want to get rid of old tires at a tire buy-back event this weekend that’s designed to reduce blight. The city said in a news release that it will pay Flint residents $1 per tire for up to 25 tires dropped off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway.
FLINT, MI
See the Goose Busters dog patrol at work in Ann Arbor parks

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve ever spotted a canine team chasing a flock of waterfowl off a Southeastern Michigan park, then you’ve probably met the Goose Busters. Owner Chris Compton founded Holly-based Goose Busters in 1997 to relocate geese for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Since then, he’s expanded the business to offer nest destruction and dog patrols that humanely remove geese from parks, golf courses and private property.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI

Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
FLUSHING, MI
Ann Arbor Muffler to reopen more than a year after fire

ANN ARBOR, MI -- More than a year after it closed because of a fire, Ann Arbor Muffler Brakes & Shocks is hoping to reopen in coming weeks. Ann Arbor Muffler, 2333 Jackson Ave., closed in July 2021 after a fire that caused extensive smoke and water damage, as well as the closure of one of its repair bays, essentially destroying the back half of the building, said Kim Mitchell, business secretary and wife of owner Kurt Mitchell.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Summer Art Faire to feature 50 different artisans

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – The annual Summer Art Faire invites family and friends to spend a weekend enjoying crafty festivities. The 34th Annual Summer Art Faire will be held rain or shine Saturday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Heavenly Scent Herb Farm, located at 13730 White Lake Road, south of Fenton.
FENTON, MI
Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest

Grand Blanc Police are launching, “Operation Safe Arrival” as the school year is approaching. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday evening, Aug. 22. An alley has been dedicated to the late Patti Matejewski by the city. Food Banks trying to help families. Updated: 5...
FLINT, MI
Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown

FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
The Saginaw News

Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses

SAGINAW, MI — The early days of the pandemic were challenging, but 2022 is proving even more so for some mid-Michigan businesses. “I thought the beginning of the pandemic was difficult, but this is the worst that I’ve ever seen in my experience of having a bakery,” said Cierra Warren, owner of Saginaw-based Delicious Sweets Bakeshop. “This is the hardest that the times have been as it relates to inventory, staffing, keeping staff, prices being high. This is the absolute worst time I have seen.”
SAGINAW, MI
