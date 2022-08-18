Read full article on original website
Going retro: Tour three mid-century modern homes in Midland at September event
MIDLAND, MI - Fans of retro architecture will get to enjoy a special treat this September in Midland. The Mid-Century Modern Midland group is offering special in-person tours of three homes in the city that harkens back to Midland’s tradition of this style of architecture. The Crescent Drive Home Tour will be held on from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra aims to raise $20K in sales lost during pandemic
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra leaders hope the community will help the organization recover from the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic delivered to concert sales. The organization this summer kicked off a three-year campaign to raise the estimated $20,000 in lost revenue experienced when the orchestra canceled...
Let the bidding begin: Fashion Square Mall auction launches with $6.3M offer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Bidding began at noon Monday, Aug. 22, for buyers hoping to purchase the Fashion Square Mall, and within two hours, the online auction netted an offer nearly triple the minimum entry fee. As of 2:45 p.m. Monday, the highest bid for the Saginaw Township shopping...
Here are the stories, photos you may have missed from 2022 Back to the Bricks
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — For 18 years, Back to the Bricks has built its foundation in the heart of Vehicle City. Rain or shine, this year continued with that tradition as the celebration of classic cars found its way from the bricks of Saginaw Street to Grand Blanc and numerous other neighboring Genesee County cities for its 2022 events.
Genesee County Fair is back: August 22-28
The fair runs in Mt. Morris August 22-28. Grandstand Concert: Tyler Farr wsg. Waylon Hanel - 7PM. Live in the Biergarten: TRAPT wsg Spiral Crush - 9PM.
Parades, carnival rides and demolition derby: Your guide to the Chelsea Community Fair
CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea Community Fair offer fairgoers a chance to see animal showmanship, livestock judging and a long list of events. The fair gates open for general admission at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the fairgrounds at 20501 Old U.S. 12, and lasts through Saturday, Aug. 27.
Worn-out tires? Flint will buy up to 25 from each resident for $1 each
FLINT, MI -- The city will pay residents who want to get rid of old tires at a tire buy-back event this weekend that’s designed to reduce blight. The city said in a news release that it will pay Flint residents $1 per tire for up to 25 tires dropped off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway.
Renowned producer, director Woodie King Jr. to hold workshop in Flint Saturday
FLINT, MI – Renowned stage producer and director, Woodie King Jr., will be bringing his wealth of knowledge to the Flint community this weekend. King will conduct a workshop for aspiring actors and others interested in theatre starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at The New McCree Theatre, 4601 Clio Road.
See the Goose Busters dog patrol at work in Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve ever spotted a canine team chasing a flock of waterfowl off a Southeastern Michigan park, then you’ve probably met the Goose Busters. Owner Chris Compton founded Holly-based Goose Busters in 1997 to relocate geese for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Since then, he’s expanded the business to offer nest destruction and dog patrols that humanely remove geese from parks, golf courses and private property.
Brothers bound over for trial in double homicide at Flint Christmas party
FLINT, MI – A security guard working at an after-hours Christmas party on Flint’s north side late Christmas night 2021 and into the following morning testified Monday, Aug. 22 that he stood within a foot of a man he identified as Ronald Dendy Jr. before Dendy opened fire outside the party.
Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI
Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
Ann Arbor Muffler to reopen more than a year after fire
ANN ARBOR, MI -- More than a year after it closed because of a fire, Ann Arbor Muffler Brakes & Shocks is hoping to reopen in coming weeks. Ann Arbor Muffler, 2333 Jackson Ave., closed in July 2021 after a fire that caused extensive smoke and water damage, as well as the closure of one of its repair bays, essentially destroying the back half of the building, said Kim Mitchell, business secretary and wife of owner Kurt Mitchell.
Summer Art Faire to feature 50 different artisans
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – The annual Summer Art Faire invites family and friends to spend a weekend enjoying crafty festivities. The 34th Annual Summer Art Faire will be held rain or shine Saturday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Heavenly Scent Herb Farm, located at 13730 White Lake Road, south of Fenton.
Street through Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown closing for months-long bikeway installation project
ANN ARBOR, MI - A new protected bikeway is coming to downtown Ann Arbor, alongside infrastructure improvements to a street running through the Kerrytown district. That project means residents should expect a set of months-long closures, city officials said. Beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Miller Avenue/Catherine Street will...
Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest
Grand Blanc Police are launching, “Operation Safe Arrival” as the school year is approaching. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday evening, Aug. 22. An alley has been dedicated to the late Patti Matejewski by the city. Food Banks trying to help families. Updated: 5...
Sights and sounds from second day of Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise
Flint, MI -- Gathered on the side of Saginaw Street all the way from Flint to Grand Blanc, classic and collector car enthusiasts camped out this week to see the return of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise continued on its same route for its second day...
Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown
FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses
SAGINAW, MI — The early days of the pandemic were challenging, but 2022 is proving even more so for some mid-Michigan businesses. “I thought the beginning of the pandemic was difficult, but this is the worst that I’ve ever seen in my experience of having a bakery,” said Cierra Warren, owner of Saginaw-based Delicious Sweets Bakeshop. “This is the hardest that the times have been as it relates to inventory, staffing, keeping staff, prices being high. This is the absolute worst time I have seen.”
Police looking for 17-year-old alleged homicide suspect in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Police are asking the public to help them locate an alleged teenage homicide suspect. 17-year-old Koryion Deshawn Welch Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest for a homicide that occurred on 10/10/21 in the area of Trautner Rd. and Cardinal Square Blvd. A 21-year-old man...
