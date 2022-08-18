‘Tenants want clean, healthy living spaces’: Residents push for change at Richmond apartments; property says improvements happening

Read full article on original website
Richmond restaurant mogul hit with $3.2 million donut defamation suit
Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Petersburg leaders announce 'monstrosity' at gateway to city to be demolished
The hotel, which was built in the 1970s and sat vacant since 2012, has filed dozens of code inspects and is unfit for use in its current state.
‘We are in a moment of crisis’: Richmond school board emergency meeting happening tonight
Richmond Public School board members will have an emergency meeting tonight about staffing, teachers' concerns and policy changes.
Renovations continue as old Highland Springs becomes first full-service community school hub
With the whir of power saws and drills echoing in the now empty halls, renovations are well on their way at the old Highland Springs High School.
Petersburg says goodbye to ‘eyesore’ Ramada Inn after receiving $2.6 million for demolition, revitalization
After years of neglect and disrepair, the former Ramada Inn in Petersburg is finally expected to be demolished by the end of this year.
How state leaders plan to rejuvenate and revitalize Petersburg
The “Partnership for Petersburg” is a multifaceted plan to improve education, public safety, health, and transportation issues, among others, that have plagued the city for decades.
Stoney to Richmond school board: Don’t fire Kamras
In the aftermath of disappointing SOL results that showed continued learning loss in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney has called on the school board not to fire Superintendent Jason Kamras at an emergency school board meeting tomorrow night.
On This Day in 2011: Powerful earthquake rocks Virginia
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A massive earthquake centered in Louisa County struck the East Coast on Aug. 23, 2011. The quake, which hit just before 2 p.m. that day, measured 5.8 on the Richter scale. It was centered about 5 miles south of Mineral. It was felt as far north...
Fire destroys Chesterfield home in Windsor Hills overnight
According to the Chesterfield Fire Department, the blaze was marked as a "working incident" at 11:26 p.m. The roof of the home located in the 15800 block of Meridian Drive was almost completely destroyed by the fire, and the fire department said the house incurred major damage from the incident.
Richmond school board to hold emergency meeting about low test scores, school personnel
Low Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores across Richmond Public Schools are prompting board members to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
String of overdoses in Chesterfield raises alarm on opioid crisis
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A concerning pattern of overdoses in Chesterfield County is now raising the alarm on the opioid crisis locally. August has been a deadly one for the area, with 19 total overdoses over the last three weeks, four of which were fatal. On Saturday night, three...
Best & Worst 2022: Food & Drink
This article has been edited since it first appeared in print. “I love to dine out, but it’s hard for me to turn my brain off and relax,” says Stella’s co-owner Katrina Giavos, who instinctively analyzes acoustics, ambiance and, of course, what’s on plate, always in restaurateur mode. Adapting to pandemic changes, Stella’s increased takeout options at its markets and added patio seating at its flagship restaurant, where you’ll see the Giavoses’ vintage car collection parked on Lafayette Street. Their daughter’s adjacent lifestyle store, Our Life, morphed into a coffee, wine and mezze lounge among artisanal Grecian garments. The Giavos family and their staff, including Executive Chef Russ Williams, travel to Greece this month for further R&D as the Malvern Gardens Stella’s Grocery preps for expansion.
Thousands come out to RVA’s Duck Race on Brown’s Island
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The quack came back! A Richmond favorite returned to Brown’s Island Saturday and thousands turned out for this year’s RVA Duck Race. The Autism Society of Central Virginia hosted the first race in a decade. 15,000 ducks were purchased to fill the James River...
Henrico middle school eliminates ‘Indians’ mascot, logo
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a two-year student-led effort, a Henrico County middle school has dropped its longtime mascot ahead of the new school year. In June, students and administrators at John Rolfe Middle School announced at a school board meeting that the school will retire its longtime “Indians” nickname and logo.
Henrico nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness expanding
Housing Families First, a nonprofit organization that offers people permanent housing, is expanding its facilities to give more people a place to stay. The non-profit is expanding as the region sees its highest number of people without shelter.
Richmond school board member calls Mayor Stoney's criticism PR stunt
As Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called out the school board for its response to low SOL scores across the district, the board's Vice Chair said his public response was an "unproductive" PR stunt.
Richmond holds gun buyback event, shut down after overwhelming response
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond city leaders call its first “gun buyback program” event a huge success. The event had to be shut down after just about 4 hours because of the overwhelming response. The city was giving out thousands of dollars in gift cards. The city was giving...
‘It’s a good feeling’: Nonprofit uncovering thousands of gravesites at Woodland Cemetery
“It’s a good feeling to know that you have brought it from where it used to look to the way it looks right now,” said Harris. “If you could imagine one of the family members coming to you, and they cry and they thank you because they haven’t been able to get in and physically see their ancestors for 15 or 20 years.”
