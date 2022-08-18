Read full article on original website
Buffy actor Tom Lenk has revealed he would be more than enthusiastic about returning to American Horror Story spin-off anthology series American Horror Stories. Lenk, best known for playing Andrew Wells in the hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, appeared in the final episode of season one of American Horror Stories, as realtor Tim Williams, who showed video game designer Michelle (Mercedes Mason) around the Murder House from season one of American Horror Story.
Top Gun: Maverick spoilers follow. Top Gun: Maverick's director has responded to a rather dark theory around Tom Cruise's character Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the movie. The recent sequel saw the actor return to the iconic role, who blasts off from the get-go in a Darkstar hypersonic plane, reaching the record speed of Mach 10 in the process.
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently being placed "on pause" indefinitely. Executive producer, Gail Berman, announced the update on the Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. Unfortunately, the show also does not have an official network it can call home yet, which might be one of the reasons why it isn't seeing the light of day anytime soon (via Deadline).
The Sandman's Neil Gaiman has revealed what's taking so long for the show to be officially renewed. Inspired by the writer's comic book of the same name, the show hasn't been confirmed to return on Netflix just yet, despite earning stellar ratings. In a Twitter exchange, Gaiman responded to a...
The wait is over: Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder will debut on Disney+ next month. The latest outing in the saga of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will be available to stream from Thursday, September 8 as part of Disney+ Day. A documentary called Assembled: The Making of Thor:...
The Walking Dead favourites Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are back for the Negan and Maggie-focused spin-off Isle of the Dead. Filming for the series, which sees the characters visiting an overrun Manhattan, started in June. Now we've got a photo from the set, showing the duo... looking very much like Negan and Maggie and not much else, to be honest.
Saw's tenth instalment has an official release date, and fans are going to be waiting quite a while yet. The brand new sequel was confirmed following the success of Darren Bousman's reboot, Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Now, according to Bloody Disgusting, the latest addition to the freaky franchise is due to hit cinemas on October 27, 2023.
Only Murders in the Building spoilers follow. Only Murders in the Building has finally revealed a Marvel star cameo appearance in the season 2 finale. Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd will be the new victim for season 3 of the murder mystery after appearing in the last five minutes of the final episode of season 2.
Wednesday star Christina Ricci may be a central part of many people's cinema-going childhoods with her role in the 1995 classic Casper – but the actress isn't really happy with her performance in it. Christina, who also stars in Yellowjackets, played Kat Harvey in the sweet story of everybody's...
EastEnders Cast Crisis (poss spoilers)
Thats 16 main characters in the space of a year. Theres probably a good chance we might even lose more characters. I would say Vis a cert to go. Linda and Shirleys future seem up in the air too. Rainie and Nancys departures were kept a secret. It seems like Frankies was intended to be a secret too, its already been filmed but was only announced when it came to light shes now promoting Barbie.
The Fallen Angel joins forces with the good side of the law. First episode sees a movie stars son killed after he was chased by the paparazzi... Stars: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool). I know it's been on SKY. Posts: 2,661. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
The team behind Netflix's Cobra Kai is gearing up to revive another nostalgic flick with their take on Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald will produce a spin-off to John Hughes' cult classic, with the script being penned by Bill Posley (via Deadline). But don't expect Ferris or Cameron to take centre stage this time around as the upcoming film will be all about two unsung heroes of the OG adventure.
The Punisher actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach has boarded a new horror thriller opposite American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson. Dust follows a woman trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms, who is haunted by her past encounters. She soon becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Theo takes a leap of faith by auditioning to be part of Lyrik. Elsewhere, Nikau takes a drastic step to guarantee Bella's safety, while Chloe waves goodbye to Summer Bay. Here's a full collection of 11...
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
Knives Out 2, aka Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has finally confirmed its Netflix release date – and it's an early Christmas treat for us all. The eagerly-awaited sequel will arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 23, with the exciting news marked with the release of the first image from the sequel which sees Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) interrogating the latest batch of suspects.
