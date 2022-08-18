Read full article on original website
Fans Think Christina Hall Is ‘More Authentic’ With Josh Hall Than She Was While Married to Tarek El Moussa
Fans think that Christina Hall is 'more authentic' with her new husband Josh Hall than she was in her marriage to her 'Flip or Flop' star ex, Tarek El Moussa.
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Launches Attack On JoJo Siwa As Dancer Claims 'Full House' Alum Didn't Spill 'All The Details' Of Chat
Not having it. It seems Natasha Bure had some time to really think about JoJo Siwa's feud with her mom, Candace Cameron Bure — and after sleeping on the situation, she decided no one, especially not a young star, has the right to bash the matriarch.In a since-deleted Instagram video posted to her account Thursday, July 28, Natasha ripped the Dance Moms alum apart after she dubbed the Full House star the “rudest celebrity I’ve met" in a now-viral TikTok video."Respectfully, someone saying 'no' to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience.' This generation is so sensitive...
Katharine McPhee & David Foster Ready For Baby No. 2 After Celebrating 3rd Wedding Anniversary
With three years of marriage under their belt, Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 72, are ready to expand their family again. A source close to Katharine tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the power couple is thinking about giving their 1-year-old son, Rennie David, a younger sibling. “Being a mom to...
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is wishing her octuplets well at the start of a new school year. Earlier this week, Suleman, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — as they prepared to embark on their first day of the eighth grade.
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
realitytitbit.com
Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob's ex as she welcomes baby boy
Khloe Kardashian took to social media to wish her brother Rob’s ex Adrienne Bailon congratulations. It comes as she welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy – the host’s first child – similarly to Khloe, who welcomed a boy recently. Telling Adrienne to “enjoy every second” just...
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
survivornet.com
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
International Business Times
Heidi Klum Gushes Over Husband Tom Kaulitz; Says She 'Finally Found The One'
Heidi Klum is over the moon after celebrating her third anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz. "It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already," the 49-year-old supermodel said in an interview with "Daily Pop" while attending the "America's Got Talent" Season 17's red carpet event Tuesday. The "Project Runway"...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Celebrates Daughter's Court Victory Ahead of Happily Ever After Comeback
90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem is part of the Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. But even before that season premiere later this month, she has a lot to celebrate. Her daughter — Skyla, not the convicted sexual predator, Scottie — just won her case in court.
Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek a 'Birthday Surprise' at Porsche Driving Track: 'Such a Blast'
Heather El Moussa organized an unforgettable birthday surprise for her husband, Tarek, ahead of his 41st birthday later this month. On Thursday, the Flipping 101 star posted an Instagram photo to share what his wife had in store for him. "Most of you know that I'm a huge car fanatic...
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's last little girl is growing up. In a post celebrating daughter Rya Rose, 11 months, and her recent milestones, the Teen Mom OG star admitted that these moments with the infant are bittersweet as Rya is their last baby. "Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a...
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
People
