‘Driving force of Lakers culture’: Rob Pelinka’s first statement on LeBron James’ $97.1 million extension

The largest looming storyline in the NBA offseason has been Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the four years he has remaining on his deal, Durant appears dead-set on forcing his way out of Brooklyn. Teams around the NBA have each put together a variety of offers in an attempt to land the former MVP. While teams like the Celtics, Raptors, and Heat seem to be the most serious suitors, there were a few surprise teams who emerged in the latest report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO