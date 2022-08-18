ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report

China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China's JD.com Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates

(Reuters) -JD.com Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as lockdowns in China to control the spread of the coronavirus boosted online shopping and the company's "618" shopping event. U.S.-listed shares of the Beijing-based e-commerce giant rose nearly 7% in pre-market trading. The company reported second-quarter revenue...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

BetterBrand™, the “Grain-Changing” Food Tech Company, Debuts in Retail With a Global Launch at Whole Foods Market

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Food tech startup BetterBrand ™ announces its Global partnership with Whole Foods Market, hitting the frozen shelves of 500+ Whole Foods Market stores one year after its online debut. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005453/en/ BetterBrand’s ‘The Better Bagel’ transforms the traditional bagel into the net carb equivalent of two banana slices (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Russia Says Its Bombers Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Agencies

(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said two Russian strategic bombers patrolled neutral waters over the Sea of Japan, Russian news agencies reported, while South Korea said they had entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday. The flight lasted about seven hours and the Russian planes were accompanied by South Korean...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Will the Bad News Stop?

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Soaring gas prices, a recession looming over Europe, red-hot inflation and the euro back to near two-decade lows. It seems like there's no dearth of bad news in the region, just ahead of key flash purchasing...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Russia's VK Drops Sberbank Venture as Part of Yandex Tech Deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian tech firm VK on Tuesday said it had exited its joint venture with top lender Sberbank, paving the way for a deal with competitor Yandex that may have significant ramifications on Russia's internet industry. Leading internet firm Yandex said it had agreed to sell its news aggregator...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Warns China of 'Heavy Price' for Invasion on Battle Anniversary

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers. Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Oil Climbs as Tight Supply Moves Back Into Focus

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday as tight supply moved back into focus as a result of Saudi Arabia floating the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and the prospect of a drop in U.S. crude inventories. The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Restores Moldova Rail Link, Could Carry 10 Million Tonnes a Year

(Reuters) - Ukraine has restored a rail link to neighbouring Moldova after a 23-year hiatus and the connection could carry 10 million tonnes of freight a year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday. Although he did not specify what kinds of goods, Ukraine is keen to...
TRAFFIC

