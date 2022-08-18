Read full article on original website
A Review of the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 SE Lens
35mm lenses with wide maximum apertures are some of the most popular and versatile out there, suitable for a huge range of applications, from events coverage to portraits, astrophotography, and more. The Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 SE is quite an interesting alternative to many mainstream options, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
A Review of the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition Camera
Consumer 360 cameras have come quite a long way in the last few years, and you can now get professional-level video and photos from many models. Well-known manufacturer Insta360 recently released the ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition in collaboration with Leica, and this excellent video review takes a look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
A Review of the Fujifilm X-H2S Mirrorless Camera
The Fujifilm X-H2S is the company's newest mirrorless camera in the renowned X Series, and it comes with a variety of new features and improvements over its predecessor. If you are interested in the camera, check out this great video review that takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
AI Prompt Art
The submissions we got for this contest were incredible but they were made by software so is it really that impressive? Let the debate continue in the comments. Click on the thumbnails below to comment and vote on each image.
Structures and shapes
An incredible night in a lagoon near the Peneda-Geres Transboundary Biosphere Reserve.
Is the 50mm Lens the Test of a Good Photographer?
The 50mm lens is one of the most common lenses out there, and yet, it can be a weirdly challenging one to use. Why is it so difficult to master, and how can you create better photos with one? This excellent video takes a look at the 50mm lens, why it is tough to work with, and what you can do to improve your shots.
The Orton Effect
I said to myself, "Self. You've never tried the Orton Effect." Next thing I know I am heading to an old abandoned local paper mill that is in the L-O-N-G process of being demolished (think: over 10 years). These two photos were taken using three shot in-camera multi-exposure:. 1 -...
Will Image-Generating Software Dall-E 2 Take Jobs From Photographers?
DALL·E 2 is a new artificial intelligence system that can create realistic images and art from a written description. No more elaborate styling and lighting setups: you can now just pop in a description of what you want, and DALL-E-2 delivers the image. Too good to be true? Too threatening to the forever-taking-hits photography industry? See for yourself with my prerelease test run.
Leica Creates the Biggest Ever Phone Camera Sensor
How big can sensors get on a phone's camera? Leica has done a collaboration with a rather surprising company to give you a glimpse of the future. I recently returned to Australia for the first time in three years, and due to the whirlwind nature of my visit and my desire to pack lightly, I decided against taking any of my considerable camera gear. It was a hard decision to make, but ultimately, it was the correct considering the circumstances and my itinerary. What that meant, however, was that I had to rely on my iPhone 11's camera to capture all those family reunion moments and my daughters' new experiences. When I look back at the photos I took over the two weeks, I certainly wish I'd had something a little better.
How to Import and Export Images in Lightroom More Efficiently
Two of the most fundamental tasks you will perform in Lightroom are importing and exporting images. When you are working with large batches, both processes can take a significant amount of time, and as such, it is well worth taking the time to establish a consistent and efficient system. This excellent video tutorial will show you an effective system to ensure that you are not wasting any time when importing and exporting photos in Lightroom.
The Best Images from GuruShots "Sunny Summer" Challenge
GuruShots, "The World’s Greatest Photo Game,” recently asked photographers to participate in a Summer challenge by submitting their best Sunny Summer photo into a worldwide challenge. With thousands of entries were sent in and millions of votes were cast to select the top images from the challenge. Check out the three winners as well as the 60 top rated images below.
