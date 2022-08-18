ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland man sentenced to 60 years in 2020 murder case

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been found guilty of Murder in connection with a 2020 shooting and stabbing that left one dead. 53-year-old Samuel Sanchez Moreno was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday. He was also fined $5,000.  Moreno will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 30 years of his sentence, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The evidence presented in the case showed that Moreno and the victim, Justin Zatovich, were involved in an ongoing dispute over the ownership of a house on November 9, 2020, when Moreno and two other people pulled the victim from his home at 506 S Mineola. Zatovich was shot and stabbed multiple times and left to die on the threshold of his home. Footage from a home security system was described as “crucial evidence” presented at trial.

Another suspect involved, John Thomas Sepulveda, was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role after pleading guilty in September of 2021.

From left: Moreno and Sepulveda
