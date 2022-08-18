ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, SC

South Carolina student hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while walking home from school

By Bethany Fowler
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) — A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg School District 2, the Boiling Springs High School student was hit by a vehicle along Blalock Road near Old Furnace Road.

School resource officers, along with other law enforcement officials, first responders and administrators from BSH quickly arrived on the scene.

The student was taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment, according to district officials.

The mother told the district that he is expected to recover.

Comments / 11

Ruth Smith
4d ago

this why l moved out of Boiling Springs. The traffic is terrible, no safe sidewalks to use. anywhere, all the businesses jammed in side by side. Furnance Road is especialmy bad.

Reply(1)
3
justpeachyme
4d ago

are those ppl just standing there looking at the kid on the ground, or is this just a stock photo?

Reply(1)
4
Big Blue
3d ago

This is just another reason to vote Blue in November. SC, after 30 years of Republican rule, ranks in the bottom for education, safety, healthcare, crime, childcare, infrastructure, wages, etc. Vote Blue up & down the ballot. Time for a change!

Reply(1)
2
 

thejournalonline.com

Five people injured in head on crash – Breazeale Road

Five people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head on collision Saturday afternoon on Breazeale Road. Whitefield and Hopewell firefighters had to cut two occupants from the wreckage. Medshore ambulance service transported the injured to Prisma Health Greenville. QRV’s also responded along with deputies and troopers. (Photo by David Rogers)
WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

