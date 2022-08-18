ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Here are answers to common questions about MCPS COVID-19 plans for fall

As students return to schools Aug. 29 for the start of the 2022-23 academic year, Montgomery County Public Schools will largely return to pre-pandemic procedures, keeping mask-wearing optional, ending some quarantine requirements and stopping COVID-19 screening testing. MCPS on Thursday announced its guidelines for the fall, which largely align with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools educators brace for impact of teacher shortage

TOWSON, Md. -- Teachers employed by Baltimore County Public Schools will be back on duty Monday and could encounter challenges stemming from an ongoing teacher shortage.Staffing instabilities across the country started before COVID-19 but only worsened after the pandemic.Baltimore County is no exception, according to the president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, Cindy Sexton."I have not seen a number (of vacancies) since last week and it was just under 500 then but I know they've hired more since," Sexton explained.Ongoing efforts to fill educator openings and other school staff positions will continue the week before students are set...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Will Reopen With Teacher in Every Classroom; Facial Coverings Optional

According to the newly-released Montgomery County Public Schools Reopening Guide, there will be a teacher in every classroom, and facial coverings are not mandatory. With the start of school just 10 days away, Superintendent Monifa McKnight noted that her three priorities for the coming school year are “building and rebuilding trust with students, staff and community; supporting mental health and well-being for all students and staff, and returning the district’s focus to equitable teaching and learning.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 22, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, Aug. 22 and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. 1. Back to School: One week from today, Montgomery County Public Schools will welcome students back for the new school year. Facial coverings are not mandatory and the schools will not do contract tracing when student or staff members test positive for COVID-19. The Back-to-School Fair takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westfield Wheaton Mall. The school system offers free shuttles to the event from four high schools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators

On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Provides Updates on Four ‘Streeteries’ for Fall

Four “Streeteries” that were created in early 2020 by Montgomery County as a temporary concept to support businesses struggling from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and allow residents to gather freely on public streets closed to cars are now being reevaluated for fall as the pandemic continues to ease. The County’s Streeteries include Newell Street in Silver Spring, Price Avenue in Wheaton and Norfolk and Woodmont avenues in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Q&A: Maryland moms open up about kids returning to school

As children head back to school, we know it's a very busy time for parents. So WJZ's Linh Bui checked in with a couple Maryland moms to hear about their feelings and any concerns before school starts.  Tamara Beger has four children in Anne Arundel County Schools: twins Leila and Alexander are sophomores, Christopher is in fifth grade and Isaac is in third grade. Nicolette Taylor's daughter Maia is a 10th grader in Baltimore County. The biggest concern for both mothers is the nationwide teacher shortage, an issue that has left schools across Maryland scrambling to fill vacant positions. Below is...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
hyattsvillewire.com

Popular Hyattsville Park Will Close for Renovations Until 2024

A popular Hyattsville park on Gallatin Street will close soon for renovations. Located at 4203 Gallatin St., next to the Mount Hermon Masonic Lodge, Robert J. King Park is heavily used by elementary students from nearby St. Jerome Academy and residents of Hyattsville’s Historic District. The city recently announced...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Drivers indicted for roles in two separate fatal crashes, police say

The drivers in two separate fatal crashes have been indicted by Montgomery County grand juries, Montgomery County police announced Monday. Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville was driving a Ford-F250 on Aug. 11, 2020, when he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring. He fled the scene, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

