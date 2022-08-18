Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Here are answers to common questions about MCPS COVID-19 plans for fall
As students return to schools Aug. 29 for the start of the 2022-23 academic year, Montgomery County Public Schools will largely return to pre-pandemic procedures, keeping mask-wearing optional, ending some quarantine requirements and stopping COVID-19 screening testing. MCPS on Thursday announced its guidelines for the fall, which largely align with...
fox5dc.com
Parents concerned over $9.7 million MCPS emergency school bus purchase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A group of lawyers who keep close tabs on Montgomery County Public Schools is waiving a red flag on a diesel bus purchase order made earlier this month that they say will cost the school system nearly $10 million without the school board having to approve it first.
Baltimore County Public Schools educators brace for impact of teacher shortage
TOWSON, Md. -- Teachers employed by Baltimore County Public Schools will be back on duty Monday and could encounter challenges stemming from an ongoing teacher shortage.Staffing instabilities across the country started before COVID-19 but only worsened after the pandemic.Baltimore County is no exception, according to the president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, Cindy Sexton."I have not seen a number (of vacancies) since last week and it was just under 500 then but I know they've hired more since," Sexton explained.Ongoing efforts to fill educator openings and other school staff positions will continue the week before students are set...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Will Reopen With Teacher in Every Classroom; Facial Coverings Optional
According to the newly-released Montgomery County Public Schools Reopening Guide, there will be a teacher in every classroom, and facial coverings are not mandatory. With the start of school just 10 days away, Superintendent Monifa McKnight noted that her three priorities for the coming school year are “building and rebuilding trust with students, staff and community; supporting mental health and well-being for all students and staff, and returning the district’s focus to equitable teaching and learning.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilltop
Community Ordered to Evacuate Medical Building After Report Made of an Unidentified Blinking Device
The Howard University community was alerted of an evacuation order of the Seeley Mudd Building via email on Friday Aug. 12 at 12:52 p.m. The evacuation order was issued after a report of an “unidentified electronic device” was made to police, according to a statement shared by a University spokesperson.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 22, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Aug. 22 and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. 1. Back to School: One week from today, Montgomery County Public Schools will welcome students back for the new school year. Facial coverings are not mandatory and the schools will not do contract tracing when student or staff members test positive for COVID-19. The Back-to-School Fair takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westfield Wheaton Mall. The school system offers free shuttles to the event from four high schools.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators
On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
fox5dc.com
Staff workers at American University threaten to strike over contract dispute
WASHINGTON - Staff workers at American University are threatening to strike on Monday, August 22 unless the university agrees to a new union contract. Currently, member of the Academic Affairs staff that are represented by SEIU Local 500 say they are underpaid and are hoping to get a new contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Provides Updates on Four ‘Streeteries’ for Fall
Four “Streeteries” that were created in early 2020 by Montgomery County as a temporary concept to support businesses struggling from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and allow residents to gather freely on public streets closed to cars are now being reevaluated for fall as the pandemic continues to ease. The County’s Streeteries include Newell Street in Silver Spring, Price Avenue in Wheaton and Norfolk and Woodmont avenues in Bethesda.
Officials announce alert system that will identify racial hate crimes
The Caucus of African American Leaders, or CAAL, announced an alert system they launched Monday to identify racial hate crime incidents in our area.
fox5dc.com
'Farm to Food Bank' program addresses increasing food insecurity in Montgomery County
Montgomery Co. 'Farm to Food Bank' program addresses growing food insecurity. More and more families in Montgomery County need help with getting food, so the county's "Farm to Food Bank" program is investing thousands of dollars to make sure local farms can produce plenty of fresh food for those experiencing hunger. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports.
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
Q&A: Maryland moms open up about kids returning to school
As children head back to school, we know it's a very busy time for parents. So WJZ's Linh Bui checked in with a couple Maryland moms to hear about their feelings and any concerns before school starts. Tamara Beger has four children in Anne Arundel County Schools: twins Leila and Alexander are sophomores, Christopher is in fifth grade and Isaac is in third grade. Nicolette Taylor's daughter Maia is a 10th grader in Baltimore County. The biggest concern for both mothers is the nationwide teacher shortage, an issue that has left schools across Maryland scrambling to fill vacant positions. Below is...
Head-on collision sends 5 to hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people had to go to the hospital Monday after a head-on collision involving two vehicles in East Silver Spring. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Blvd. All five victims suffered non […]
WJLA
Already recounted Montgomery Co. executive votes had to be counted 3rd time after mistake
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — While many voters are eager to find out who the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive will be, an exhaustive process, plus a possible mistake made on the first day of the recount, could prolong what county elections officials hoped would be a three-day operation.
hyattsvillewire.com
Popular Hyattsville Park Will Close for Renovations Until 2024
A popular Hyattsville park on Gallatin Street will close soon for renovations. Located at 4203 Gallatin St., next to the Mount Hermon Masonic Lodge, Robert J. King Park is heavily used by elementary students from nearby St. Jerome Academy and residents of Hyattsville’s Historic District. The city recently announced...
NBC Washington
High School Student Charged With Threats of Mass Violence After Bomb Threat in Maryland
A Maryland high school student is facing charges for allegedly sending several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat Thursday morning. The suspect is a student at Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities said. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers and detectives began investigating after...
bethesdamagazine.com
Drivers indicted for roles in two separate fatal crashes, police say
The drivers in two separate fatal crashes have been indicted by Montgomery County grand juries, Montgomery County police announced Monday. Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville was driving a Ford-F250 on Aug. 11, 2020, when he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring. He fled the scene, according to police.
5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash
Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
Comments / 0