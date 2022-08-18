The City of Wichita is starting a program this fall to encourage more home construction in the city’s core area. The program follows a strategy for infill housing an area that has aging homes, vacant lots and homes that need to be demolished. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton recently told the City Council that the area has had only 91 permits for new construction over a three year period. She said some neighborhoods are in decline and there are opportunities to invest.

WICHITA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO