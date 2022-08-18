Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
kfdi.com
Wichita to begin program to encourage more home building in the core area
The City of Wichita is starting a program this fall to encourage more home construction in the city’s core area. The program follows a strategy for infill housing an area that has aging homes, vacant lots and homes that need to be demolished. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton recently told the City Council that the area has had only 91 permits for new construction over a three year period. She said some neighborhoods are in decline and there are opportunities to invest.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County completes recount of votes on August 2nd ballot question
Sedgwick County has confirmed its results of a recount of votes from the August 2nd primary election on a ballot question dealing with abortion access. The results of the recount confirmed the rejection by Kansas voters of the proposed amendment, which would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. The recount ended with eight additional yes votes and 49 fewer no votes, but the proposal was rejected statewide by 59 to 41 percent, a margin of about 165,000 votes.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County postpones canvass of ballot question recount
The Sedgwick County Election Office had scheduled a canvass for early Saturday morning of the recount of ballots for the abortion access question from the August 2nd primary election. The canvass was postponed, and the election office said more time is needed to prepare for the canvass. It was rescheduled for Sunday afternoon at 4 at the Election Office in the Historic Courthouse building.
kfdi.com
Kansas Representative Gail Finney Has Died
The Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning that State Representative Gail Finney has died. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Democratic House Leader Tom Sawyer said in a statement Saturday, “Rep. Gail Finney was a shining example of a public servant. Her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfdi.com
Man injured in stabbing north of downtown Wichita
Police were investigating a stabbing incident north of downtown Wichita early Sunday. A 57-year-old man told officers he was standing in front of a motel in the 1200 block of North Broadway around 1 a.m. when a woman approached and stabbed him a number of times with a large knife or possibly a machete. The man went to a motel room and didn’t call police for two hours. He was treated at a hospital.
kfdi.com
Wichita Chiropractor Indicted for COVID-19 Loan Fraud
A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man for alleged crimes related to the CARES Act; the federal law that provides financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans...
kfdi.com
Two Wichita Brothers Indicted for Health Care Fraud
A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men involved in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. Between 2017 and 2019, 54 year old Bradley Eck, and 58 year old Todd...
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off Drunk Driving Prevention Campaign
Drivers are advised that during the period of August 20th through Labor Day, September 7, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. It is illegal to...
RELATED PEOPLE
kfdi.com
Kansas Is Going To Space and JJ Talks With One of the Guys Making It Happen
A few days ago, Ryan called into the show when I was talking about going to the moon and he made me aware that in Augusta is DJ Engineering, who have made parts on the Artemis rocket launching on 8.29 and making parts for future Artemis parts. Great story that is Kansas Proud!
kfdi.com
Police officer injured in Arkansas City standoff, suspect arrested
Police in Arkansas City arrested a 43-year-old man after a standoff at a home early Saturday. A police officer was injured while responding to a disturbance at the home. Officers were called to an incident around 5:20 a.m. in the 400 block of North A Street on a report of a man threatening his family with a knife. The man cut one of the officers and and person in the home before locking himself inside.
kfdi.com
Second man arrested for fatal shooting in southeast Wichita
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a southeast Wichita home. A 39-year-old man has been booked into jail on first degree murder and other charges. This follows the arrest of a 21-year-old man on Thursday, also on first degree murder charges.
kfdi.com
Buhler man killed in Harvey County crash
A two-vehicle crash in northwestern Harvey County left a Buhler man dead and four other people injured. The crash was reported shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon in the 23,600 block of West Dutch Avenue. Deputies sad a westbound car crossed the center line and hit an eastbound SUV head-on. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfdi.com
WSU to Launch Pathway Program Focusing on Supply Chain Management
The W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University is teaming up again with WSU Tech on a new career pathway program for WSU Tech students interested in an industry greatly affecting the entire world right now: supply chain management. Students who graduate from the pathway program will...
Comments / 0