Washington, DC

Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
#The Kennedy Center#The Culture Caucus
WJLA

SEE IT: Power station implosion in Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Baltimore, Maryland was imploded Friday morning. According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the implosion took place as scheduled at 8 a.m. Fire crews say the following roads will be closed during the implosion and reopen shortly after,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WJLA

4 injured after two planes collide at Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Four people suffered minor injures after two planes crashed into each other at the Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County Saturday morning. Virginia State Police determined that a little after 9 a.m., one airplane was attempting to land when another plane was attempting to take off. The two aircrafts collided, which caused one of them to overturn.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Entertainment
Politics
WJLA

5 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring early Monday morning. The multi-vehicle collision happened in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road/Langley Drive around 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target

LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

Stafford Co. man arrested for firing weapon in parking lot following dispute with coworker

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An upset employee at a Stafford County business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Police learned an employee of the business, identified as 43-year-old John Evans, of Bealeton, was extremely irate and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

