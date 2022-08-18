Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Hundreds of American University staffers plan to strike over wages Monday, says union
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of staffers at American University will take to the picket lines Monday as they continue to negotiate a new contract with the university. The issue began in May, and now the university and Academic Affairs staff united in SEIU Local 500 are at a standstill over wages.
LIST | 5 DMV districts welcome back students for 2022-23 school year
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It's the first day of the 2022-23 school year on Monday for thousands of Virginia students. Students in the following districts will be back in the classrooms:. Fairfax County Public School. In Fairfax County, more than 180,000 public school students who speak over 200...
Manassas Park City Schools ready for 3,500 students, 500 staff on Monday
MANASSAS PARK CITY, Va. (7News) — Nearly all the 3,500 students in Manassas Park City Schools are headed back to class Monday morning and around 500 staff members are ready to greet them. Kindergarteners begin Tuesday. The small school district in Northern Virginia is welcoming back Superintendent Dr. Melissa...
Capitol Police celebrates department's recent Explosion Detection graduating class
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The U.S. Capitol Police Department is celebrating its recent class from the Explosion Detection Course. According to the department, four of the handlers are new to the K-9 Unit. One handler was already a technician, but his last dog passed away, so he was bringing his new dog, Odin, through the training course.
Students head back to school in Prince William County with nearly 1,500 new employees
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — The first day of school arrived Monday for Prince William County Schools, Virginia’s second-largest district that serves more than 90,000 students. There are 61 elementary Schools, 16 middle schools and 12 high schools. Last year, even with all the virtual learning hurdles, 93 percent...
Students return to Alexandria schools with security upgrades, new communication system
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria City Public Schools is opening its doors to more students Monday. 7News was the first to interview Interim Superintendent Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt after the school board announced the change in late August. "I decided to take on this role because I’ve been immersed in...
Fairfax Co. Public Schools opens doors to over 180,000 students for new school year
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Fairfax County, more than 180,000 public school students who speak over 200 languages returned to their classes on Monday. Fairfax County Public Schools also has a new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid, who was previously a superintendent in the Seattle area. Reid said classrooms...
Already recounted Montgomery Co. executive votes had to be counted 3rd time after mistake
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — While many voters are eager to find out who the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive will be, an exhaustive process, plus a possible mistake made on the first day of the recount, could prolong what county elections officials hoped would be a three-day operation.
'Racetrack for cars': Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone stops traffic, hopes to lift business
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — This is something you're not used to seeing: people walking in the middle of 18th Street in Adams Morgan with no vehicles in sight. That's because police shut down 18th Street between Kalorama and Columbia Roads to vehicle traffic Sunday, as part of a pilot program to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to roam freely.
SEE IT: Power station implosion in Baltimore, Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Baltimore, Maryland was imploded Friday morning. According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the implosion took place as scheduled at 8 a.m. Fire crews say the following roads will be closed during the implosion and reopen shortly after,...
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
4 injured after two planes collide at Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Four people suffered minor injures after two planes crashed into each other at the Flying Circus Airfield in Fauquier County Saturday morning. Virginia State Police determined that a little after 9 a.m., one airplane was attempting to land when another plane was attempting to take off. The two aircrafts collided, which caused one of them to overturn.
Man in 'Playboy' shirt assaults woman in Gaithersburg apartment building: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for a man they said allegedly assaulted a woman in a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County police, the alleged assault happened around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Colston Drive. When officers responded to the call, they...
Family concerned, Montgomery Co. police asking for help as mother, infant son go missing
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old mother and her 8-month-old infant from Silver Spring. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16 in Prince Georges County. Vines is approximately 5-feet-7...
5 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring early Monday morning. The multi-vehicle collision happened in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road/Langley Drive around 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County...
StormWatch7: Moderate to heavy rain Sunday and Monday, flood concerns
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — StormWatch7 is on a possible weather alert later this afternoon and into the evening hours for areas of moderate to heavy rain. Rain totals in some neighborhoods may exceed 1 to 2-inches, with locally heavier amounts. Flood alerts for some areas are likely. Moving into the...
71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target
LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
Police locate 77-year-old man who went missing from Waldorf, Md. bowling alley
WALDORF, Md. — UPDATE: James has been found! Charles County Sheriff's Office told 7News at 11:50 p.m., James Courtney was found safe. Charles County officers spent Saturday night searching for James Courtney, 77, whom they say walked away from the AMF Bowling Alley in Waldorf, Md. at 7:10 p.m. Saturday evening.
20-year-old man assaulted, abducted 16-year-old girl; Leesburg PD now looking for both
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — A 20-year-old man assaulted and abducted a 16-year-old girl, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police said the pair are now missing and is looking for help finding them. Friday around 9:30 p.m., Leesburg police received a call for a suspicious event at a residence on...
Stafford Co. man arrested for firing weapon in parking lot following dispute with coworker
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An upset employee at a Stafford County business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Police learned an employee of the business, identified as 43-year-old John Evans, of Bealeton, was extremely irate and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
