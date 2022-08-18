Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Mayor's frequent dinners at upscale restaurant raise concerns
Osteria La Baia is Mayor Eric Adams’ favorite restaurant: an Italian spot in Midtown Manhattan with plates ranging from $31 to $50. He likes it so much that according to the New York Times he had dinner there 14 times during the month of June. “If I’m sitting down...
NY1
Organizations throughout NYC offer resources for asylum seekers
Roger Milliner was one of dozens of workers at a resource fair on the grounds of Lincoln hospital this weekend. He’s part of one of the many organizations across New York providing community services for those seeking asylum in the city. “I feel extremely proud of my staff,” said...
NY1
Final sprint for crowded 10th Congressional District primary
The candidates in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District were sprinting to the finish Monday as they tried to rally every vote across the district. The weather might have been dreary, but the candidates vying to be the first to represent the newly drawn district weren’t...
NY1
Legislation seeks to address New York's high cesarean birth rate
Cesarean births take place in New York at more than twice the rate recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention of 10 to 15%. At nearly 34%, New York ranks 12th in the nation for deliveries by C-section. Surgical births can be necessary to save the mother...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
August early voting brings fewer than 80,000
Sunday wrapped up early voting for the August primary, with counts showing about 10,000 fewer votes compared with early balloting in June. According to the city's Board of Elections, the total number of early voters by Sunday was 76,335 throughout the five boroughs. There were 86,890 votes in early polling ahead of the June primary.
NY1
Exclusive: Department of Correction launches new data portal
The city’s Department of Correction is launching a new public data portal Monday in hopes of shedding greater light on what occurs in city jails, according to an exclusive preview obtained by NY1. The portal provides data on the jail population, including the top charges of those currently behind...
NY1
Manhattan art gallery helps uninsured get dental care
With tears in her eyes, Sonianne Webster says she is so grateful for the dental care from her dentist. “When I was able to look at my smile for the first time, it was like this is the person that I was when I was younger,” Webster said. “I work with the public. I won’t have to cover my mouth anymore.”
NY1
Nonprofit encourages New Yorkers to vote in upcoming primaries
Kate Doran, elections specialist with The League of Women Voters of New York City, joins “In Focus” on the last day of early voting for the Aug. 23 primaries for the U.S. House of Representatives and the State Senate. Doran discussed the races, what’s at stake and how...
NY1
More than 148,000 early votes cast for New York August primaries
There have been 148,331 early votes cast for the August primaries in New York state, numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections found. The busiest day of early voting in the state was on the final day when 22,714 votes were cast, the numbers show. Just over half...
NY1
Correction officer indicted in death of teen
The state attorney general indicted a New York City correction officer on murder and manslaughter charges Monday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in the Bronx last month. Prosecutors allege Dion Middleton, 45, shot at a car driving near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue just after 1...
Comments / 0