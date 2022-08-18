Read full article on original website
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/13/22 – 8/19/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Consideration for Pathfinder Camporee continues, residents raise concerns over local impact
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting multiple versions of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the 2024 Pathfinder Camporee despite logistical concerns raised by local residents. The camporee is a major, six-day, international religious festival put on by the Seventh Day Adventist Church...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis VFD busy with several fires
STURGIS — It has been a busy couple days for Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department crews, as they responded to three fires since Wednesday. The latest fire was Thursday morning. Sturgis Fire Chief Scott Lensegrav said Sturgis and Fort Meade Fire crews responded to a trailer home fire on Sixth Street at about 11:45 a.m.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis fire crews battling rubble site fire Sunday
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis fire crews were spending their Sunday battling a stubborn rubble fire at the city of Sturgis rubble site. Crews were paged to the site at approximately 5:43 Sunday morning and they arrived to find smoke and flame in a pile of rubble. Fire officials say...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 22
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 19, near Lewis Road and Highway 50, CCSO. A...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Security questions man attempting to access Gillette airport’s secure area
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Monday that a man provided security guards some odd explanations when they stopped him twice from accessing the secured arrivals area Aug. 19 at Gillette’s local airport. Reynolds said the first time the man attempted to...
county17.com
Man complaining of driver’s speed throws football at his truck
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are investigating an incident regarding a man who reportedly threw a football at a driver’s vehicle which he said was traveling too quickly. The incident was logged at about 4:48 p.m. Aug. 21 at Gillette Police Department, 201 E. Fifth St., Gillette. Deputy...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
Chief United States District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl recently sentenced 40-year-old Donae Chavez of Gillette to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Chavez was also ordered to play $9,971 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne Martens.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
dakotanewsnow.com
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities announced the results of a joint investigation on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex trafficking operations led to the arrest of six men. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, multiple investigative agencies worked together to conduct a sex-trafficking operation during the...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 18
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
kotatv.com
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
KELOLAND TV
Injuries reported in weekend crash near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple departments responded to an injury crash in Custer County Saturday. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the injury accident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 79, north of Hermosa. No further details on the accident or injuries have been...
hubcityradio.com
Final numbers from the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 06, 2022, to 6 a.m. Sunday August 14, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date.
KELOLAND TV
Custer woman to plead guilty in bank fraud case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Custer woman plans to plead guilty to making a false statement in connection with a bank fraud case. Court documents say Darla Thompson was the Custer Branch Manager of Sentinel Federal Credit Union. She and her husband would rent out a house during...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
