ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntorch.com

Britt Makes Campaign Stop in FP

FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- Katie Britt, the Republican nominee for US Senate in the General Election on November 8, will make a campaign stop in Fort Payne. Britt will be the guest speaker at the August 22nd meeting of the DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club. The meeting will begin at 6:00 pm.
FORT PAYNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Colorado State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliot Ackerman
AL.com

Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
ATHENS, AL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!

Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the high school football season begins in North Alabama, the WAFF 48 sports team have named their 2022 WAFF Elite Eight Team. Players chosen showcased elite talent on the football field from their previous year of play heading into the upcoming season. Congratulations to each player and good luck this season!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Laser Weapon#Air Defense#Laser Beam#The U S Army#Redstone Arsenal#Defense News
WAAY-TV

Cremains of Rainsville man found in Canada; authorities need help finding his family

A law enforcement agency in Ontario, Canada, is asking the public to help them find Samuel Wilson's family. It's been more than five years since the Peterborough County, Ontario, Provincial Police received a box allegedly containing Wilson's cremated remains. The box was turned in June 25, 2017, with paperwork that said Wilson was born March 17, 1941, and from Rainsville.
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy