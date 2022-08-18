Self-discovery, health and fitness as the ultimate remedy for stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout

Read full article on original website
powerofpositivity.com
11 Red Flags of Functional Depression
Do you suffer from functional depression? Depression is on the rise. Sadly, many people suffer in silence because their high-functioning variety doesn’t always show the same signs as traditional depressive disorders. You may still go to work each day, take care of your family, and your hygiene doesn’t suffer.
Psych Centra
Tips to Cope With the Stress of a Divorce
Divorce stress can be more intense and overwhelming than daily stress, but with specific coping tools, you can find relief. There are few things more stressful in life than going through a divorce. Not only is it a painful and emotional process, but for most, it’s also a logistical and expense-laden ordeal.
5 Best Ways to Overcome Anxiety
AnxietyAndrew Neel (Pexels) Worry is one of the hardest things to deal with. There doesn't seem to be a way for us to think clearly and deal with this anxiety when our minds are in a state of anxiety.
Psych Centra
The Link Between PTSD and Social Anxiety
PTSD and social anxiety are sometimes connected, but with the right support, you can manage the symptoms of both. If you’ve experienced trauma that’s led to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), you may already have anxiety. If you also live with social anxiety disorder, this may increase the number of situations that cause you stress.
psychologytoday.com
How to Have a Healthy Relationship With Your Emotions
We can accept that our thoughts might not always be true, believable, important, or even ours to decide. We can let a thought float through our mind without paying it much attention, but that same willingness doesn’t apply when it comes to feelings. Practice awareness, watch your feelings come...
3 signs you're married to a narcissist, according to a psychologist who works with them
Narcissists often devalue, dismiss, and blame their partners for all of their relationship issues, Dr. David Hawkins told Insider.
15 Signs of Emotional Immaturity in a Woman
We assign a lot of words to other people, particularly women. We label them as narcissists. We call them crazy. We judge their value based on their appearance, sexual behaviors, and dating history.
Want Out of a Relationship? Here’s What Therapists Say To Do Instead of Ghosting
Whether it’s been three weeks or three months, getting ghosted by someone you’re dating is never fun. Yet we can all agree that ghosting is one of the rudest dating habits, it’s one of the most common. In fact, one 2019 survey revealed that 30 percent of folks had ghosted someone, while another 2020 study found that 85 percent of respondents have been on the receiving end of ghosting.
MedPage Today
FDA OKs First Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Depression
The FDA approved combination dextromethorphan and bupropion extended-release tablets (Auvelity) for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), Axsome Therapeutics announced on Friday. Dextromethorphan-bupropion is an oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, and "represents the first new oral non-monoamine-based mechanism of action approved to treat major depressive disorder in over sixty...
Is there such a thing as 'too old' to co-sleep with your child? The research might surprise you
Clueless actor Alicia Silverstone recently told a podcast she co-sleeps with her 11-year-old son, explaining she is “just following nature”. “Bear and I still sleep together,” she told The Ellen Fisher Podcast last month. “I’ll be in trouble for saying that, but I really don’t care.” As Silverstone predicted, a backlash followed. Fans accused her of “ruining” her child, while others called it “creepy”. One psychologist said it would create “boundary issues”. I am a psychologist who directs a clinic specialising in sleep difficulties in children from birth to 18 years. I am also a researcher in paediatric sleep. I have seen...
KIDS・
Feeding your brain with cognitive-boosting foods can decelerate aging
While the continuous buzz from fad diets, new alleged “superfoods,” and must-try weight loss supplements can be overwhelming, connections between your diet and the health of your brain are undeniable. Despite what those Instagram ads promise, there’s no magical solution to combat the fact that cognitive decline is real. However, what is true is that our behaviors (a big part of those being diet) can vastly accelerate — or decelerate! — the aging process of your brain.
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
psychologytoday.com
Do Paranormal Beliefs Indicate Poor Mental Health?
People have a stereotype that people who believe in the paranormal are to some degree mentally unstable. Belief in paranormality may be adaptive and protective for some people. New data suggests that believing in paranormal themes does not necessarily indicate psychopathology. Most of us have had the experience of talking...
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist
Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
Psych Centra
54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood
If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
KIDS・
Majority of college students suffering from mental illness, anxiety and depression on the rise: study
A study published this summer shows that the majority of college students fit the criteria for at least one mental illness which represents twice the rate from 2013. The troubling findings were discovered by researchers at Boston University who found that over 60% of students met the criteria for mental illness between 2020 and 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic which is double the rate from eight years ago, New York Post reported.
Psych Centra
What Is Traumatic Invalidation?
Traumatic invalidation can damage your self-worth and mental health. Healing is possible through therapy and support. It feels good to receive validation from those around us. This is when others recognize and affirm our feelings, experiences, and perceptions. On the other hand, it can hurt when you express your feelings...
To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices
If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
MedicalXpress
The tiny killer in your gut
The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
MedicalXpress
New driver for a rare form of liver cancer discovered
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem have identified in mice the cell of origin of combined liver/biliary duct carcinomas, a rare type of cancer of the liver. The pro-inflammatory immune messenger interleukin 6 (IL-6) was found to be the driver of carcinogenesis. Blocking of IL-6 reduced both the number and size of tumors in mice.
