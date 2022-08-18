Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash is displayed in downtown EP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new piece of art has emerged in downtown El Paso this weekend. The mural is said to not only make the city more beautiful but also to raise awareness of animals in need of conservation. The mural consists of a giant mountain lion that is made out of recycled […]
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
UTEP breaks all-time freshman record in Fall 2022 semester
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More first-time-in-college students are starting classes this week than ever before at The University of Texas at El Paso. Approximately 3,600 first-time-in-college students, often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22% increase over Fall 2021 enrollment in the same group. “As the pandemic has waned, students have embraced what UTEP […]
UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
Your 2022-2023 Texas Hunting and Fishing Licenses Are Now Available Online
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has made it to the 21st century. For the first time in the history of hunting in Texas, you can apply for your 2022-2023 Super Combo Hunting and Fishing license online from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now. While I'm having mixed feelings...
Texas & New Mexico Have Made the List for Most 30 Sinful States
There is a list going around that would have any Texan or New Mexican curious where they stand. The list that is going around describes what 30 states are most sinful for according to ALot. Now clearly this would peak anyone in Texas or New Mexico's curiosity because it sure...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
Lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting no longer leading the case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting is no longer leading the case. Below is a statement from the El Paso County District Attorney's Office:. Following recent events, a change was necessary. We wish Mr. Briggs the best. It's unknown who will...
Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”
If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
‘Ultimate’ Elvis impersonator to give show at El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week marked the 45th anniversary of El Presley’s death. On Nov, 10, 1972, Elvis performed for the last time at the El Paso County Coliseum. To mark the 50th anniversary of his last show at the county coliseum, the venue will host The King in Concert: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Elvis impersonator Justin Shandor. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
Girl drowns in Rio Grande as Guatemalan migrants attempt to cross into U.S.
The waters of the Rio Grande have claimed the life of a young Guatemalan girl, authorities in Juarez, Mexico, confirmed on Monday.
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
