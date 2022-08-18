ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

The Top 5 Dumbest Things Non-Texans Ask About Texas

There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your backyard?" -...
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Legends Radio La Chusma Celebrating 20 Years of Music

El Paso is not just a home of great rock, but great music in general. We've seen bands last only a few years, others last a long time & become well-known in town. Like Radio La Chusma. For 20 years, the reggaeton/latin/rock band has represented El Paso, garnering a huge following & have had their share of huge shows in their career. They've also won the award of being one of the Best Original bands 10 times.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos

Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
KTSM

Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
KTSM

UTEP breaks all-time freshman record in Fall 2022 semester

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More first-time-in-college students are starting classes this week than ever before at The University of Texas at El Paso. Approximately 3,600 first-time-in-college students, often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22% increase over Fall 2021 enrollment in the same group. “As the pandemic has waned, students have embraced what UTEP […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Foul play not involved with body found in far East El Paso

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Major Crimes Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body that was found in the desert in far east El Paso. Officials, however, believe that no foul play was involved. The body was found a little after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along the […]
LoneStar 92

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
cbs4local.com

Lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting no longer leading the case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting is no longer leading the case. Below is a statement from the El Paso County District Attorney's Office:. Following recent events, a change was necessary. We wish Mr. Briggs the best. It's unknown who will...
LoneStar 92

Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”

If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
El Paso News

‘Ultimate’ Elvis impersonator to give show at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week marked the 45th anniversary of El Presley’s death. On Nov, 10, 1972, Elvis performed for the last time at the El Paso County Coliseum. To mark the 50th anniversary of his last show at the county coliseum, the venue will host The King in Concert: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Elvis impersonator Justin Shandor. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

