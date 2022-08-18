Officials have been pushing Bluebikes as one way way to get around during the Orange Line shutdown, and the message appears to have gotten through. Ridership broke a single-day usage record Saturday, with 18,343 bike rides taken, according to the organization. While Sunday didn't have quite as many users, more than 18,000 Bluebike rides were recorded, making for the busiest weekend in its history, too.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO