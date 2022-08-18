Read full article on original website
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified
SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
Fox40
1 person fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that during a robbery incident a person confronted the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. According to police, the suspect left...
2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.
L.A. Weekly
KCRA.com
CHP: 4 killed in wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 5 in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Four people died early Monday morning after a wrong-way head-on crash in Colusa County, officials said. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. south of Fairview Road near the Maxwell rest area, according to the California Highway Patrol. A driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving northbound on a southbound Interstate 5 lane at an unknown speed when it slammed into a 2022 Nissan Altima that was going southbound on that same lane.
Fox40
5-year-old killing of Terry McCauley in North Highlands still unsolved
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Sunday marks five years since 34-year-old Terry McCauley was fatally shot at his North Highlands home along the 4100 block of Painter Way. Deputies arrived to the scene shortly after midnight on Aug. 22, 2017 and found him lying on his front porch. Today, his killer is still at large.
KCRA.com
31-year-old Oroville man dead after being struck by 2 cars following crash on Highway 99
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — An Oroville man is dead after being struck by two vehicles in Sutter County on Sunday morning, authorities said. He was trying to flag down cars after crashing his own. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 21, 2022. The incident happened at 5:20 a.m....
Man survives driving off cliff into Sacramento River with vehicle upside-down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No major injuries were reported on Monday after a man drove off a cliff and landed his car upside-down in what appeared to be shallow water, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Images shared by Sacramento Fire Department show first responders reaching into the upside-down car while...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Crash Near Yuba City Causes Major Injury
Major Injury Reported in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash on State Route 99. An accident involving two vehicles near Yuba City on August 18 resulted in a major injury. The collision happened along northbound State Route 99 just north of Wilson Road at about 11:19 a.m. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a person who had been in an Econovan, which overturned in the collision.
CBS News
CBS News
Police respond to incident at Capitol Casino in Sacramento
There are multiple police units and crime scene tape up at Capitol Casino in Sacramento. There are several people outside of the casino.
One hospitalized after Fairfield police shooting
One person was taken to a local hospital following a police shooting, according to a from Fairfield Police.
KCRA.com
Family calls for justice 5 years after unsolved murder of North Highlands man
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A family is still searching for answers five years after the unsolved murder of a man at his North Highlands home. The family gathered at Tetotem Park in Antelope on Sunday, just one day before the five-year-anniversary of Terry McCauley's death. "Our lives will never...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Fatal Crash Occurs When Driver Loses Control
A fatal crash occurred in Elk Grove on August 18 in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 5. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the crash happened at Lambert Road. The incident report stated the man allegedly lost control of his vehicle, which experienced a rollover and struck a call box.
Boyfriend convicted in 2020 killing of Rancho Cordova woman
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Rancho Cordova woman in 2020. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jong Hee Park. According to...
Pedestrian receives major injuries after being hit on Garden Highway
SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento Saturday night.Officers responded to the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Friday, where they found the woman laying in the roadway, according to Sacramento Police.She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.Based on the severity of her injuries, police detectives responded to take over the investigation. So far, no arrests have been made; nor has there been any information released on a suspect vehicle. The woman was not identified.
