Sacramento, CA

CBS News

Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified

SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento. Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

1 person fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was fatally shot near Dreher Street and North 16th Street Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that during a robbery incident a person confronted the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. According to police, the suspect left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

CHP: 4 killed in wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 5 in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Four people died early Monday morning after a wrong-way head-on crash in Colusa County, officials said. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. south of Fairview Road near the Maxwell rest area, according to the California Highway Patrol. A driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving northbound on a southbound Interstate 5 lane at an unknown speed when it slammed into a 2022 Nissan Altima that was going southbound on that same lane.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Crash Near Yuba City Causes Major Injury

Major Injury Reported in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash on State Route 99. An accident involving two vehicles near Yuba City on August 18 resulted in a major injury. The collision happened along northbound State Route 99 just north of Wilson Road at about 11:19 a.m. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a person who had been in an Econovan, which overturned in the collision.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS News

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after crashing near Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Police Department say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Combine Road and Cascade Crossing Road, about 15 miles south of Grass Valley. Responding officers found the motorcyclist, identified as Donald...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Fatal Crash Occurs When Driver Loses Control

A fatal crash occurred in Elk Grove on August 18 in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 5. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the crash happened at Lambert Road. The incident report stated the man allegedly lost control of his vehicle, which experienced a rollover and struck a call box.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in Sacramento hit and run early Saturday

SACRAMENTO — A man was killed in a hit and run vehicle crash early Saturday.Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from major injuries which appeared to have been sustained during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to police. The Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and there is no suspect information.  The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian receives major injuries after being hit on Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento Saturday night.Officers responded to the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Friday, where they found the woman laying in the roadway, according to Sacramento Police.She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.Based on the severity of her injuries, police detectives responded to take over the investigation. So far, no arrests have been made; nor has there been any information released on a suspect vehicle. The woman was not identified.
SACRAMENTO, CA

