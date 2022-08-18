Read full article on original website
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer Named Liberty Starting QB
Charlie Brewer, who led Baylor to the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game, has been named the starting quarterback for Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames in 2022. Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns in his time at Baylor in 39 career starts from 2017-20. In 2021, Brewer transferred to Utah where he started for three games before being usurped by Cameron Rising.
Port Arthur News
Texas coach praises Memorial graduate Jaylon Guilbeau, describes him as “playmaker”
Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian held a press conference following the team’s scrimmage. A reporter asked the head coach about positions he is most comfortable with as Week 1 nears. In his answer, the coach gave praise to Memorial graduate and Texas freshman defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau. “I...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings
TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study
Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study. The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population. In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.
1 Person Severely Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services stated that they responded to an incident of a motorcycle collision with a dog a little before 8.30 PM on Saturday night. Medical personnel and STAR Flight were reported to [..]
Bijan Robinson’s new mustard available for order
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is getting into the mustard market with his own line of dijon mustard.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
Austin's L'Oca d'Oro hosts Pasta Paisanos to benefit Texas abortion fund
The fundraiser will be held every Tuesday starting September 6.
Gun found in backpack during volleyball tournament at Connally HS
According to a police report, the bag was found in the hall near the gym during a volleyball tournament at the high school.
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
cw39.com
Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
Houston Chronicle
Stephen F. Austin State University considers joining a university system
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents is considering whether the nearly 12,000-student university in East Texas should join a larger university system, and at least three systems across the state are expressing interest about becoming a new home for the currently unaffiliated school. The university, in Nacogdoches,...
Musk Watch: Elon tweets his P.O. box, wants Central Texas hyperloop
Does anyone remember the hyperloop?
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
Texas university offers course on Taylor Swift
This semester, the University of Texas at Austin will offer a course looking into the big discography of Swift. Just ask any T. Swift fan, and they'll tell you her lyrism and songwriting is unmatched. Have you heard "All Too Well"?
Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video
Storms are moving through parts of Texas this weekend.
