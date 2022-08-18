ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer Named Liberty Starting QB

Charlie Brewer, who led Baylor to the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game, has been named the starting quarterback for Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames in 2022. Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns in his time at Baylor in 39 career starts from 2017-20. In 2021, Brewer transferred to Utah where he started for three games before being usurped by Cameron Rising.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings

TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study

Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study. The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population. In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Colt Mccoy
cw39.com

Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#All American#Longhorn Nation
Houston Chronicle

Stephen F. Austin State University considers joining a university system

The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents is considering whether the nearly 12,000-student university in East Texas should join a larger university system, and at least three systems across the state are expressing interest about becoming a new home for the currently unaffiliated school. The university, in Nacogdoches,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Texas university offers course on Taylor Swift

This semester, the University of Texas at Austin will offer a course looking into the big discography of Swift. Just ask any T. Swift fan, and they'll tell you her lyrism and songwriting is unmatched. Have you heard "All Too Well"?
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy