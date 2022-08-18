On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 7:21 PM, the Cypress Police Department responded to the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street regarding a traffic collision involving a delivery van and a Chevrolet Camaro. Unfortunately, an adult male passenger in the Camaro was killed in the collision. The drivers of the delivery van and Camaro were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Cypress Police Department.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO