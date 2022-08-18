Read full article on original website
Fatal Amazon Truck Collision Leaves One Dead
A fatal collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro leaves one person dead in Cypress. Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday Cypress police responded to the intersection of Katella Ave. and Holder St. to investigate a collision. The passenger of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene by...
1 killed, 2 injured in OC crash involving Amazon delivery truck and Camaro
CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) — One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday in a crash involving an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro in the city of Cypress. It happened around 7:21 p.m. when the two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Holder Street and Katella Avenue.
Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]
28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
Justine Vallez Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Interstate 10 [Banning, CA]
40-Year-Old Woman Killed in Single-Car Crash near Ramsey Street. The accident happened on August 15th, at around 10:09 a.m., along Interstate 10 at East Ramsey Street. Reports indicated that the vehicle Vallez was driving veered off the westbound side of the highway before landing in front of the Caltrans Banning Station.
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
1 Person Dead Atleast 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Sunday evening in Anaheim. The officials stated that a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla crashed into each other in the FasTrak lanes just west of Imperial [..]
Woman dies after her car is struck in Fontana by vehicle which was fleeing hit-and-run incident
A woman died after her car was struck in Fontana by a vehicle which had been fleeing from a hit-and-run incident in Rialto on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The collision in eastern Fontana occurred at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at about 2:47...
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona today.
Cypress Police Department investigating fatal traffic collision at Katella and Holder
On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 7:21 PM, the Cypress Police Department responded to the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street regarding a traffic collision involving a delivery van and a Chevrolet Camaro. Unfortunately, an adult male passenger in the Camaro was killed in the collision. The drivers of the delivery van and Camaro were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Cypress Police Department.
Armed robbery suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Rancho Cucamonga before leading them on pursuit
An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for allegedly robbing...
Mario Popsuc Arrested after Fatal Bicycle Crash on La Habra Boulevard [La Habra, CA]
Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested Following Deadly Bicycle Collision near Walnut Street. The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m., in the 500 block of West La Habra Boulevard. Dispatchers responded to the scene near Walnut Street shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a white pickup-truck struck a bicyclist under unknown circumstances....
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach
A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
17-year-old killed in hit-and-run after dispute at parking lot party in South LA, family members say
A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash after a dispute at a party in South Los Angeles, family members told Eyewitness News. Police are now searching for at least one suspect.
63-Year-Old Man Died And A Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday morning in San Clemente. According to Sgt. Todd Hylton, the 63-year-old man suffered a medical emergency which caused the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle then hit a tree [..]
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]
FALLBROOK, CA (August 22, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that killed one man. The collision happened around 3:40 p.m., just east of Via Zancas on August 16th. Per reports, a 63-year-old motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a white Mercedes...
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
Riverside County deputies arrest man who tried to set grocery store employee on fire
Deputies learned the suspect was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying and “doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire.”
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at 7th Street and Daisy Avenue
On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:04 p.m., officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Daisy Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a fence, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Fiery Crash On I-215 Freeway | San Bernardino
08.21.2022 | 2:16 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at about 2:16 AM, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a reported traffic collision on the NB 259, just North of 215. CHP arrived at the scene and located a car on fire as a result of a two-car collision. A total of 4 victims were transported to local hospitals. 2 victims had immediate injuries and 2 victims with minor injuries. At least one child was transported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
