NBC Los Angeles

Fatal Amazon Truck Collision Leaves One Dead

A fatal collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro leaves one person dead in Cypress. Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday Cypress police responded to the intersection of Katella Ave. and Holder St. to investigate a collision. The passenger of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene by...
L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
L.A. Weekly

Justine Vallez Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Interstate 10 [Banning, CA]

40-Year-Old Woman Killed in Single-Car Crash near Ramsey Street. The accident happened on August 15th, at around 10:09 a.m., along Interstate 10 at East Ramsey Street. Reports indicated that the vehicle Vallez was driving veered off the westbound side of the highway before landing in front of the Caltrans Banning Station.
foxla.com

1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
oc-breeze.com

Cypress Police Department investigating fatal traffic collision at Katella and Holder

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 7:21 PM, the Cypress Police Department responded to the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street regarding a traffic collision involving a delivery van and a Chevrolet Camaro. Unfortunately, an adult male passenger in the Camaro was killed in the collision. The drivers of the delivery van and Camaro were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Cypress Police Department.
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach

A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 22, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that killed one man. The collision happened around 3:40 p.m., just east of Via Zancas on August 16th. Per reports, a 63-year-old motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a white Mercedes...
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash On I-215 Freeway | San Bernardino

08.21.2022 | 2:16 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at about 2:16 AM, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a reported traffic collision on the NB 259, just North of 215. CHP arrived at the scene and located a car on fire as a result of a two-car collision. A total of 4 victims were transported to local hospitals. 2 victims had immediate injuries and 2 victims with minor injuries. At least one child was transported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
