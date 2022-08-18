Read full article on original website
Related
Newcomers Winstead, Johnson helping set the tone in ECU's receiver room
East Carolina is less than two weeks out from the first game back in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to kick off the season vs NC State, and two new transfers have emerged as leaders in the wide receiver room. New wide receivers coach Re'quan Boyette gave high praise to the work that...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0