A "cannibal" solar ejection heading straight for Earth could bring northern lights as far south as Illinois and trigger power voltage issues
The sun could be sending a storm to Earth over the next few days. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), our fiery star spit out a series of bursts on Sunday that are now headed in the direction of our planet and could trigger a strong geomagnetic storm.
CBS News
Northern Lights may be visible in Philadelphia region tonight. Here's when to watch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Thursday night clear skies may provide a rare heavenly sight for parts of the greater Philadelphia area. The Northern Lights aka the Aurora Borealis will be pushed south tonight from the polar region. Parts of the northern United States are in that viewing area. Likely areas around...
Vox
The northern lights could be a lot farther south tonight
The northern lights might show up a lot farther south tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, perhaps even near you. A geomagnetic storm is brewing, and it could form auroras over parts of Canada and the northern parts of the continental United States. Oregon, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New York could all see shimmering skies after dusk. It’s the product of some recent rare and unusual weather in space.
ohmymag.co.uk
The Northern Lights could be seen tonight, August 18, if you’re lucky
It seems that due to the solar flares, the Northern Lights are more visible than usual. Indeed, this incredible phenomenon is seen in countries like Iceland, Norway or even Scotland if you go far enough North. But where exactly are they going to be active?. Magnetic storm making it more...
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
It’s 9 feet tall, reeks of rotting flesh, and it’s appearing in Silicon Valley for the first time
A Titan Arum, commonly known as a corpse flower, is expected to bloom any day now for the first time in San Jose State University’s Biology Department tropical greenhouse, university officials said. The 9-foot-tall plant, named Terry Titan, is expected to bloom sometime by Tuesday, staying open for only...
Good News Network
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
Death Valley 1,000-Year Floods Seen From Space in Before and After Images
The hottest place on Earth saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in just three hours.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
marthastewart.com
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Farmers' Almanac's Michigan winter prediction is out, predicts unreasonable cold, snow
Here's a weather prediction that — whether we believe it or not — calls for a shovel. The Farmers' Almanac, an annual American periodical in publication since 1818, is predicting a snowy and cold winter, which, if true, means if you don't have a blower, you'll be breaking your back scraping snow off your sidewalk. ...
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Teenager Gored by Huge Bison in South Dakota State Park
A British teenager who was hiking in Custer State Park was gored by a bison, leaving her partially paralyzed from the knee down.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
A recent study on climate modeling provides an unsettling look into the future of virtually every species on the planet. Over the course of the last half a billion years or thereabouts, there have likely been multiple big extinction events that have affected life on Earth. These occurrences have most...
New warning that collapse of Antarctica ‘sleeping giant’ could raise sea level more than 16ft
The collapse of Antarctica’s “sleeping giant” could cause planetary-scale change in the coming centuries, according to a new warning from scientists. If the climate crisis continues on its current trajectory, then melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) alone could contribute around 3-10 feet (1-3metres) of sea-level rise by 2300, and 7-16.4ft (2-5m) by 2500. The research, by an international team of scientists, was published on Wednesday in the academic journal Nature.The team points out that this potentially catastrophic outcome of global heating could be avoided if the world meets the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Nearly...
