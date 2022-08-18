ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility Monday in Tampa, Fla., ending a two-week hiatus from practice and preseason games, a league source told UPI. Brady started his excused leave of absence Aug. 11. He missed a string of practices and preseason...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy