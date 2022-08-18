Read full article on original website
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
Garfield Park rallies for Treasure Hendrix, found dead from drug overdose in CPD officer's RV
Family and friends of Treasure Hendrix, who was found dead from a drug overdose in a CPD officer's RV, protested outside a Chicago police station.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
nypressnews.com
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
nypressnews.com
8-year-old girl gets special birthday her father was saving for before he was fatally shot on CTA
CHICAGO — It was a bittersweet birthday for 8-year-old Aaliyah Moon. The young girl said the only thing missing today was her father, who she lost in a senseless shooting two weeks ago on the CTA. The video featured is from a previous report. It’s difficult to not tear...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
Calumet Park woman ID'd after 1 killed, 3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Oak Lawn; driver in custody
One person is in custody after a four-vehicle crash killed one person and injured three others in suburban Oak Lawn, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sold acquaintance fentanyl, causing 29-year-old woman to overdose: prosecutors
OAK PARK, Ill. - An Oak Park man is facing a homicide charge after supplying a friend with fentanyl — which led to a fatal overdose. Bishop Moore, 62, was in bond court Saturday morning, where Judge Anthony Coco set bond at $350,000. The DuPage County State Attorney's office...
15-month-old girl missing from Marquette Park located: police
CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl that was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, according to Chicago police. The child was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park and was located around 11:45 a.m. Police did not provide any further information.
nypressnews.com
Suspect charged in shooting that left one man dead, another wounded in Park Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged with shooting two men in Park Manor back in June. Colby Aiknes, 34, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded
CHICAGO — Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
Off-duty Chicago police sergeant charged after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground
A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge last month.
fox32chicago.com
Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Woman shot in the face during argument in Gold Coast; man in custody
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with a man in the city’s Gold Coast. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to police, a 26-year-old woman was in a parked vehicle when a 36-year-old man pulled a gun […]
CBS 58
Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
nypressnews.com
20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night
A person was killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night. One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300...
nypressnews.com
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female...
nypressnews.com
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 critically hurt in Washington Park, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — At least five people were shot on city’s South Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood near South Michigan Avenue and East 63rd Street at about 12:01 a.m., police said. A 40-year-old woman and two men in their...
Park Ridge elementary school custodian accused of placing hidden camera in restroom
He has been placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.
