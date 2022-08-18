ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
nypressnews.com

Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor

A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
WGN News

15-month-old girl missing from Marquette Park located: police

CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl that was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, according to Chicago police. The child was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park and was located around 11:45 a.m. Police did not provide any further information.
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded

CHICAGO —  Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
fox32chicago.com

Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CBS 58

Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight

KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
nypressnews.com

20 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night

A person was killed and 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night. One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300...
nypressnews.com

5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female...
