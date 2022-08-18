GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.

