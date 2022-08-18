ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Burns Scalo Real Estate in Pittsburgh, PA, on 25 August 2022 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005628/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire)
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood

Parts of northern Texas, mired in a drought labeled as extreme and exceptional, are flooding under torrential rain. In a drought. Sound familiar? It should. The Dallas region is just the latest drought-suffering-but-flooded locale during a summer of extreme weather whiplash, likely goosed by human-caused climate change, scientists say. Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge.
DALLAS, TX

