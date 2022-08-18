Monterey Car Week is one of the few events that took place this year, with pretty much everything else being canceled due to the Covid crisis. As no surprise, the event went from gathering unique classic cars to displaying some of the most amazing future designs and technologies. Acura, for example, is one of the makers that picked Monterey to present its new Precision EV - a study that previews the company’s future design language. It will be used for the first time in the company’s first all-electric SUV set to arrive in 2024. If the name sounds familiar, it is because back in 2016 the company unveiled the Precision concept - a low-slung, sporty sedan with a fastback-like roof that features styling cues that were then used in future Acura models.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO