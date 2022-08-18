Read full article on original website
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
2022 Ford Bronco Sport production at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico was previously scheduled to end November 14th, 2022 as the crossover prepares to change over to its third model year of production. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2022 Ford Bronco Sport production will now end two days earlier – on November 12th, 2022, with 2023 Ford Bronco Sport production beginning on November 14th – the same day as the 2023 Ford Maverick, which is also produced at Hermosillo. However, as is always the case, these dates are subject to change, particularly as Ford continues to battle numerous supply chain issues.
Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
Monterey Car Week is one of the few events that took place this year, with pretty much everything else being canceled due to the Covid crisis. As no surprise, the event went from gathering unique classic cars to displaying some of the most amazing future designs and technologies. Acura, for example, is one of the makers that picked Monterey to present its new Precision EV - a study that previews the company’s future design language. It will be used for the first time in the company’s first all-electric SUV set to arrive in 2024. If the name sounds familiar, it is because back in 2016 the company unveiled the Precision concept - a low-slung, sporty sedan with a fastback-like roof that features styling cues that were then used in future Acura models.
Acura has many great names in its arsenal, both used and unused. It recently brought back the iconic Integra nameplate, for example, and its history kicked off with the, um, legendary Legend. For the name of its upcoming electric SUV, its first-ever all-electric product, Acura is mining its past—but is digging up a weird fossil indeed: ZDX.
The Chevy Corvette C8 is already a game changer, offering world-class mid-engine performance to take on some of the most potent speed machines on the market. That said, GM is far from done with the C8, with plans to release the Corvette Zora as the forthcoming range-topper of the lineup. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught The General benchmarking the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a rival to the upcoming C8 Corvette Zora.
The Ford Motor Co has vowed to appeal a landmark Atlanta court verdict imposing a $1.7bn fine on the automaker for a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple in 2014.“While our sympathies go out to the Hill family, we do not believe the verdict is supported by the evidence, and we plan to appeal,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.In April 2014, Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in a car crash in their 2002 Ford F-250.The couple’s children Kim and Adam Hill had filed a case of wrongful death against the...
Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.
