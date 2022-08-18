Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
Ukraine Will Not Agree to Freeze Front Lines to 'Calm' Russia - Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday. He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose...
Cuban Entrepreneurs Hope for Room to Grow as the Government Ponders Reform
HAVANA (Reuters) - For those seeking proof that even modest foreign investment can help propel Cuba's fledgling entrepreneurs, look no further than Oscar Fernandez's Havana-based dried fruit business. Thanks to a $40,000 loan from abroad, the family-run company, registered last year after a government rule change that authorized small businesses,...
Baltic States, Poland and Finland Could Ban Russian Tourists, Says Lithuania
VILNIUS (Reuters) - European Union members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland, which all share a border with Russia, may stop Russian tourists from entering their countries if the EU does not enact a union-wide ban, Lithuania's foreign minister said on Tuesday. "I have talked to ministers from all these...
Meltdown Averted but Six Months On, Russians Face Economic Pain
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians. After predicting at one point that the economy would...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine braces for Russian attacks as it marks independence day – live news
Ukraine marks its independence from Soviet rule and six months of war with Russia; Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns of ‘hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes’
Russia Says Its Bombers Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Agencies
(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said two Russian strategic bombers patrolled neutral waters over the Sea of Japan, Russian news agencies reported, while South Korea said they had entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday. The flight lasted about seven hours and the Russian planes were accompanied by South Korean...
Russia Ammunition Stored Near Border Catches Fire, Official Blames Heat
(Reuters) - Ammunition being stored in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine caught fire on Tuesday, the second such incident in a week, and a local official said high temperatures were to blame. Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, said people near the village of Timonovo were evacuated...
Ukraine Strikes Administration Headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-Installed Separatists Say
(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials. Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists...
Slovakia to Donate 30 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine -Minister
(Reuters) - Slovakia will send 30 tracked infantry fighting BVP-1 vehicles to Ukraine as it will receive 15 Leopard tanks from Germany, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday. Germany initially opposed providing Kyiv with heavy weaponry to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion launched on Feb. 24,...
Taiwan Says Five Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 20 Chinese aircraft and four Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Tuesday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island. China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims...
Turkey Says Greece Harassed Its Jets During NATO Mission
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey summoned the Greek military attache and filed a complaint with NATO after Greek fighter jets allegedly harassed Turkish fighter jets that were conducting an “important mission” for the military alliance, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Tuesday. The Anadolu Agency said F-16s...
Taiwan Warns China of 'Heavy Price' for Invasion on Battle Anniversary
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers. Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following...
Almost 9,000 Ukrainian Military Killed in War With Russia -Armed Forces Chief
KYIV (Reuters) - Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday. The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine's military top brass since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Zaluzhnyi,...
U.S. Adds Seven China-Related Entities to Export Control List
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday. According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science...
Russia Pledges ‘No Mercy’ For Car Bomb Death of Putin Ally’s Daughter
Russia’s top diplomat pledged “no mercy” for the perpetrators of a car bomb attack that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of a close ultranationalist adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. [. READ:. Russia Loses 50% of Crimean Warplane Capacity ]. Though Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the...
Brazil Too Important a Food Producer to Depend on Fertilizer Imports, Industry Says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Global fertilizer companies operating in Brazil can increase local output of important crop nutrients if the government continues to improve the regulatory framework for the sector, industry representatives said on Tuesday. Speaking at a day-long industry event, major players said Brazil is too important a food...
Russia Says It Has Deployed Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile Three Times in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday. The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of new hypersonic weapons President Vladimir Putin presented in 2018...
