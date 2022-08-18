The greatest guitar albums of the ‘60s: From Beatlemania to Electric Ladyland, a rock ’n’ roll revolution takes shape

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Parkway Drive channel Black Album-era Metallica on stirring new ballad, Darker Still
Guitarist Jeff Ling serves a series of blues-inspired arena rock leads over acoustic guitar arpeggios in a major compositional departure for the band. Parkway Drive have steered the creative ship into unchartered waters with Darker Still, the third single from their upcoming seventh album of the same name. Notably softer...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Stevens demo his newly upgraded signature Friedman SS-100 v2 tube amp head
An update to the Billy Idol guitarist’s venerable SS-100 amp has been mooted since NAMM 2020, but the new amp with its revoiced rhythm and lead channels now looks ready for launch. Friedman Amplification has unveiled its newly upgraded Steve Stevens signature tube amp in an interview and video...
Guitar World Magazine
Alter Bridge partner with Mammoth WVH for North American 2023 tour
The 30-date, two-leg tour will kick off on January 25 and conclude April 1, and will follow the pair's 2022 European tour with Halestorm. Alter Bridge have announced they will be hitting the road with Mammoth WVH next year for an extensive tour of North America. The Wolfgang Van Halen-led...
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Guitar World Magazine
A 1990 Gretsch White Falcon used by Dave Grohl in the Monkey Wrench video is going up for auction
The gleaming hollowbody was formerly owned by Pat Smear and featured heavily on The Colour and the Shape. A Gretsch White Falcon that was previously owned by Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear and used by Dave Grohl in the video for the band’s 1997 single Monkey Wrench is up for sale via auction.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the rhythm and lead styles of Rush’s Alex Lifeson
Prior to the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020, Canadian progressive rock band Rush had enjoyed a 40-plus year career that saw them headline countless stadiums, sell millions of records, and influence a new generation of prog rockers. Although they were formed in 1968, it was the power trio...
Guitar World Magazine
Godin’s Radium-X is a chambered electric with an acoustic alter-ego
The Canadian crossover specialist is back with this earthily-styled, flexible hybrid electric guitar build that offers a choice of piezo or magnetic pickup tones. Godin has unveiled the Radium-X, which promises to offer both acoustic and electric guitar tones, thanks to its innovative LR Baggs X-Bridge. The Radium-X is the...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Rumble Stage 800 review
Ticks every box for features, sound and quality. Although the Fender Rumble Stage 800 has been available for a few years now, it’s still right at the forefront of bass amp technology. You might think that the popularity of these amps is due purely to the name on the front – but after using this Stage 800 for a few weeks, I’d have to disagree.
Guitar World Magazine
Best electric guitars under $300 in 2022: high quality at a low price
If you’re looking to make the switch from a beginner acoustic guitar, or just add something to your arsenal that won’t cost the earth, you can get a lot of bang for your buck with the best electric guitars under $300. Despite this price range falling at the...
