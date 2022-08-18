Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Journal
Trestle bridge hike delivers grand views of the Susquehanna River
You can now walk or bike across one of the longest and highest railroad trestles in the nation, travelling high above the Susquehanna River for one of the river’s most breathtaking views. Visitors began streaming across the 125-feet-high steel span in the hot sun at midday June 2, following...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
Lancaster Farming
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
Lancaster Farming
Paragon off-road park operator was ahead of his time
Aug. 23—Kyle Knosp likes the state's idea to revive a park that he used to operate near Hazleton for off-road vehicles. "For the off-road community, it's a big win. I do think it will be one of the premier off-road parks in the East," Knosp said when asked about the Pennsylvania's plans for 5,600 acres of Luzerne and Schuylkill county where he ran Paragon Adventure Park until 2007.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster Farming
Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Italian Lake adopts its name from surrounding area, hotel
Aug. 22—A long way from Italy, Italian Lake in Harrisburg features a Japanese style bridge at its center in a blend that would make Walt Disney World's EPCOT Center proud. However, a historical marker by the lake offers some explanation for its name. The reference traces back to Patricio Russ who lived from 1852 to 1925 and owned several hotels in downtown Harrisburg as well as a travelers lodge on North Front Street close to the lake, the marker said. The lodge was known as "Italian" hotel, honoring Russ who immigrated from Italy, a Harrisburg Magazine article said. According to the marker, the name expanded beyond the hotel to the area around it as well, seeping into the waters of Italian Lake.
Way beyond the West Shore: Home remodeling company expands nationwide
The business model for Hampden Township-based West Shore Home is simple -- provide fast, easy and convenient home improvements. It’s a model that proving to be very successful. For example, any central Pennsylvania television viewer has definitely noticed the uptick in West Shore Home commercials.
Lancaster Farming
A 20-foot sunflower grows in Dauphin County | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
WGAL
Truck crashes into Berks County home
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Berks County. It happened on East Noble Avenue in Shoemakersville. Emergency crews said the truck driver was hurt, but not seriously. No one inside the home was hurt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Lancaster County residents kept awake by bridge noise now sleeping easier after fix
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After an8 On Your Side investigation into a noisy bridge in Lancaster County, PennDOT came out and fixed it. Residents who were once kept up by the noise are now sleeping easier. "All I heard was 'Bu-bump. Bu-bump.' All the time. It was horrible,"...
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
Video: Reading & Northern Railroad #2102 hauls freight into Reading Outer Station
Reading & Northern Railroad steam locomotive #2102 freight service hauls coal from Tamaqua to the Reading Outer Station on August 19, 2022.
abc27.com
Storms for some today, better chance tonight and Monday
Heating up again later this week... THIS EVENING: Break in the Rain, Mild and Humid. Temperatures in the Low 70s. TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Storms. Lo 70. MONDAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms. Hi 82. Winds: Light. A period of rain this afternoon created some heavy rain for areas west...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Want to Guess What the Top 5 Restaurants in Lancaster are, According to Yelp?
Hint - it reflects the incredible diversity Lancaster has when it comes to the food scene. Here are the top five, highest rated restaurants in Lancaster, PA, according to Yelp.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
abc27.com
More humid Sunday with a chance for storms
Best chance for rain still Monday with a cold front... TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 68. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Peeks of Sun. Mainly Dry During Daytime Hours. Scattered Showers and Storms by Evening/Overnight. Hi 86. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms. Hi 82. Winds: Light. Despite...
abc27.com
abc27 veteran pulls plug on newsroom’s final fax machine; New staffer: ‘What’s a cover sheet?’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — George Richards and the fax machine on his desk have been through a lot together. “It’s kept me company here for years,” said Richards, abc27’s assignment manager, who has been at the station since… well… long enough to remember the station’s first fax machine, “a smaller machine with specially treated paper … thermal paper and a cutting bar.”
3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you love to go out for a nice burger from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that you should visit next time you are craving a delicious burger. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them, if you get the chance:
At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’
Harrisburg residents Raven Persad and Elvis Valentin dropped into Walmart in Swatara Township on Sunday afternoon to pick up a couple of items. But the married couple, in the store with an estimated 500 other people, left without buying anything after they said that they heard the sound of a “boom.”
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
Comments / 0