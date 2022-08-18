Aug. 22—A long way from Italy, Italian Lake in Harrisburg features a Japanese style bridge at its center in a blend that would make Walt Disney World's EPCOT Center proud. However, a historical marker by the lake offers some explanation for its name. The reference traces back to Patricio Russ who lived from 1852 to 1925 and owned several hotels in downtown Harrisburg as well as a travelers lodge on North Front Street close to the lake, the marker said. The lodge was known as "Italian" hotel, honoring Russ who immigrated from Italy, a Harrisburg Magazine article said. According to the marker, the name expanded beyond the hotel to the area around it as well, seeping into the waters of Italian Lake.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO