Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City staff donates backpacks to local shelters
Children served by Sandcastle Shelter and Stepping Stones Shelter received backpacks this week full of school supplies donated by Franciscan Health Michigan City staff members. Each gender-neutral backpack was filled with pencils, filler paper, pens, crayons, markers, a ruler, glue sticks, erasers, scissors, a pencil case and folders. “Today we...
nwi.life
Celebrating 10 Years Since Porter Moved a Hospital
Ten years ago Porter Regional Hospital (now known as Northwest Health – Porter) brought the future of healthcare to Northwest Indiana. On August 25, 2012, the new hospital opened its doors at 85 East US Highway 6. Beginning at 6 a.m. that morning, Porter moved a hospital. Thirty-five ambulances safely transported 95 patients to the new hospital in less than five hours.
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Argo holds Walk The Halls Night
Nearly 1,000 people were on hand last Friday evening for Argo Community High School’s second annual Walk The Halls Night. After a successful inaugural event in 2021, the Summit high school once again opened its doors for incoming students, their families, and the. community to walk the halls and...
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
seiu73.org
SEIU Local 73 Successfully Wins Settlement for Maywood Firefighter
SEIU Local 73 won a settlement on behalf of Maywood Firefighter Michael Joseph. In 2021, Michael requested 30 minutes of comp time to stretch his back. Management not only denied Michael’s request, but they also sent him home without pay and deducted a day of paid sick leave. Under their contract, firefighters only receive three paid sick days a year.
panoramanow.com
Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule
The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
"Tripping Billy" turning his love of pizza into raising awareness for rare disease that changed his life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finding a new lease on life through pizza. One Chicago man is sharing his story by the slice.Billy Zureikat, known as "Tripping Billy," is using food to raise awareness for a rare disease, and reinvent himself in the process.He turned the worst news of his life into the best time of his life.Inside Milly's Pizza In The Pan in Uptown, aprons are on and Billy Zureikat shares his recipe for the "Tripping Billy" pizza.His recipe is in some of the most popular pizza restaurants across the city, and celebrated on social media.We have been deliciously following his journey,...
ABC7's Samantha Chatman serves as University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal
ABC7 Reporter Samantha Chatman is serving as the University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal.
Rose Garden Cafe Replacing Sweet Baby Ray’s in Elk Grove Village
Construction could begin around Fall 2023, possibly Spring 2024
Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner
A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
3 burglars enter Park Ridge home while elderly owner was napping: police
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a home was burglarized by three masked individuals in broad daylight in Park Ridge. Police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South Prospect Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, a neighbor told police they witnessed three offenders […]
Service begins Monday, August 22, along reinstated #X4 Cottage Grove Express bus route
Return of express service on one of the city’s busiest routes to better serve customers on South and Far South sides. Beginning Monday, August 22, Chicagoans have a new and improved means of traveling between Chicago’s Far South Side and downtown with the return of service along the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) #X4 Cottage Grove Express route. The reinstatement of the #X4 route is the latest in a series of service improvements made to strengthen bus and rail services on Chicago’s South and Far South sides.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drunk Driving Blamed for NIPSCO Pole Crash
(La Porte, IN) - Police say alcohol was a factor in a utility pole being knocked over recently outside La Porte. Caleb Kirkham, 21, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident for striking a NIPSCO pole about 10 p.m. on August 15 on County Road 250 South just west of U.S. 35.
fox32chicago.com
Gary woman calls for awareness in Chicago as her grandson's been missing for 7 years
CHICAGO - A Gary family is renewing calls for the return of their missing loved ones. A grandmother of a missing Gary boy was at Daley plaza Friday calling for awareness for her grandson and other missing children. Last month marked seven years since the disappearance of King Walker. New...
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden welcomed home from rehab by hundreds along route
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
Amtrak on a hiring spree looking to fill 4,000 positions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are now 4,000 ways to be working on the railroad.Amtrak is kicking off a massive hiring spree. It's looking to fill 4,000 positions, some based in Chicago. The jobs include management, finance, technology and customer service.Many of the positions start at $21an hour. The company is hosting dozens of virtual career fairs in coming months. To find more information, go to careers.amtrak,com.
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
fox32chicago.com
Sister Jean spills her secret to living a long life as she turns 103
CHICAGO - This will be a big weekend for Chicago’s favorite nun, as Sister Jean is celebrating another birthday. In addition, Sister Jean is getting her third bobblehead. Sister Jean turns 103 come Sunday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.
