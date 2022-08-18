ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

nwi.life

Franciscan Health Michigan City staff donates backpacks to local shelters

Children served by Sandcastle Shelter and Stepping Stones Shelter received backpacks this week full of school supplies donated by Franciscan Health Michigan City staff members. Each gender-neutral backpack was filled with pencils, filler paper, pens, crayons, markers, a ruler, glue sticks, erasers, scissors, a pencil case and folders. “Today we...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Celebrating 10 Years Since Porter Moved a Hospital

Ten years ago Porter Regional Hospital (now known as Northwest Health – Porter) brought the future of healthcare to Northwest Indiana. On August 25, 2012, the new hospital opened its doors at 85 East US Highway 6. Beginning at 6 a.m. that morning, Porter moved a hospital. Thirty-five ambulances safely transported 95 patients to the new hospital in less than five hours.
PORTER, IN
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Argo holds Walk The Halls Night

Nearly 1,000 people were on hand last Friday evening for Argo Community High School’s second annual Walk The Halls Night. After a successful inaugural event in 2021, the Summit high school once again opened its doors for incoming students, their families, and the. community to walk the halls and...
SUMMIT, IL
Local
Indiana Society
Munster, IN
Society
City
Munster, IN
seiu73.org

SEIU Local 73 Successfully Wins Settlement for Maywood Firefighter

SEIU Local 73 won a settlement on behalf of Maywood Firefighter Michael Joseph. In 2021, Michael requested 30 minutes of comp time to stretch his back. Management not only denied Michael’s request, but they also sent him home without pay and deducted a day of paid sick leave. Under their contract, firefighters only receive three paid sick days a year.
MAYWOOD, IL
panoramanow.com

Mill Pond Fest Announces Entertainment Schedule

The annual Mill Pond Fest will be held on August 27th – thru August 28th, 2022, at the Union Mills Conservation Club located at 100 Mill Pond Rd, Union Mills Indiana, 46382. There will be Live entertainment, beer garden, food, crafts, canoe rides, skeet shoot, car show, kids games and more. Kiddie tractor pull, golf shoot over the pond, cash raffle, walk/run, live music, Fireworks (Sat at dusk.) Come enjoy a hometown festival!
UNION MILLS, IN
CBS Chicago

"Tripping Billy" turning his love of pizza into raising awareness for rare disease that changed his life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finding a new lease on life through pizza. One Chicago man is sharing his story by the slice.Billy Zureikat, known as "Tripping Billy," is using food to raise awareness for a rare disease, and reinvent himself in the process.He turned the worst news of his life into the best time of his life.Inside Milly's Pizza In The Pan in Uptown, aprons are on and Billy Zureikat shares his recipe for the "Tripping Billy" pizza.His recipe is in some of the most popular pizza restaurants across the city, and celebrated on social media.We have been deliciously following his journey,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner

A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
LAKE STATION, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Service begins Monday, August 22, along reinstated #X4 Cottage Grove Express bus route

Return of express service on one of the city’s busiest routes to better serve customers on South and Far South sides. Beginning Monday, August 22, Chicagoans have a new and improved means of traveling between Chicago’s Far South Side and downtown with the return of service along the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) #X4 Cottage Grove Express route. The reinstatement of the #X4 route is the latest in a series of service improvements made to strengthen bus and rail services on Chicago’s South and Far South sides.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Drunk Driving Blamed for NIPSCO Pole Crash

(La Porte, IN) - Police say alcohol was a factor in a utility pole being knocked over recently outside La Porte. Caleb Kirkham, 21, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident for striking a NIPSCO pole about 10 p.m. on August 15 on County Road 250 South just west of U.S. 35.
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Amtrak on a hiring spree looking to fill 4,000 positions

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There are now 4,000 ways to be working on the railroad.Amtrak is kicking off a massive hiring spree. It's looking to fill 4,000 positions, some based in Chicago. The jobs include management, finance, technology and customer service.Many of the positions start at $21an hour. The company is hosting dozens of virtual career fairs in coming months. To find more information, go to  careers.amtrak,com. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Sister Jean spills her secret to living a long life as she turns 103

CHICAGO - This will be a big weekend for Chicago’s favorite nun, as Sister Jean is celebrating another birthday. In addition, Sister Jean is getting her third bobblehead. Sister Jean turns 103 come Sunday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.
CHICAGO, IL

