Read full article on original website
Related
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?
For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
New Jersey Monthly
Local Brewers Turn to Beloved Jersey Tomato
Tomatoes might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when you think of a refreshing summer ale, but for the past three summers, Tom Troncone, owner and brewer of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin, has turned to the beloved Jersey fruit (often thought of as a vegetable), to make his Insalata farmhouse ale. He adds his own twist to this traditional summer beer by flavoring it with tomatoes and white pepper.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
New Jersey Monthly
How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake
It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
New brands coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in NJ
There is exciting news coming our way in regards to the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls. We are getting word of several new shopping stores and restaurants and wanted to share the information. In 2021, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets saw the addition of brands like Torrid and also...
Photos: Actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey Shore Waterfront Mansion Demolished
LAVALLETTE, NJ – For decades, Joe Pesci’s spacious waterfront mansion filled with Hollywood memorabilia has...
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE: BOARDWALK BRAWL – BACK UP REQUESTED
Emergency personnel are trying to control a large fight on the pier in front of Muzak Express. Seaside just requested back up assistance from Lavallette. If your in the area we strongly encourage you to avoid the area the fight is occurring in. We will update you if additional details become available.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: HOMEOWNER CONFRONTS BURGLAR IN KITCHEN
On 08/21/2022 at 1:15PM patrols were dispatched to a residence on Round Hill Road for a report of an occupied home burglary. Investigation revealed that unknown actors entered the home through a garage door and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle inside. One of the subjects then made their way to the kitchen portion of the home, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The accused then fled the home to a grey Dodge Durango with tinted windows that was waiting in the street. The SUV left the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured during the encounter and the investigation is ongoing. See attached photo of accused vehicle for reference.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD
Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
2-year-old struck by train at New Jersey amusement park
Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township.
86-Year-Old Woman Goes Airborne, Crashes into Toms River Church
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An 86-year-old woman crashed into St. Justin’s Church in Toms River....
UPDATE: Troubled Teaneck Man, 24, Fished From Hackensack River Has History Of Incidents
UPDATE: An emotionally troubled man who jumped into the Hackensack River and then fought responders who pulled him out has had a history of incidents, including a particularly violent attack that made local headlines. Teaneck police went to the Kipp Street home of 24-year-old Camwren T. Cole shortly before 2...
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
Comments / 0