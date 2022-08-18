ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

94.5 PST

Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
New Jersey Monthly

Local Brewers Turn to Beloved Jersey Tomato

Tomatoes might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when you think of a refreshing summer ale, but for the past three summers, Tom Troncone, owner and brewer of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin, has turned to the beloved Jersey fruit (often thought of as a vegetable), to make his Insalata farmhouse ale. He adds his own twist to this traditional summer beer by flavoring it with tomatoes and white pepper.
FRANKLIN, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
New Jersey Monthly

How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake

It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New brands coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in NJ

There is exciting news coming our way in regards to the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls. We are getting word of several new shopping stores and restaurants and wanted to share the information. In 2021, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets saw the addition of brands like Torrid and also...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE: BOARDWALK BRAWL – BACK UP REQUESTED

Emergency personnel are trying to control a large fight on the pier in front of Muzak Express. Seaside just requested back up assistance from Lavallette. If your in the area we strongly encourage you to avoid the area the fight is occurring in. We will update you if additional details become available.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: HOMEOWNER CONFRONTS BURGLAR IN KITCHEN

On 08/21/2022 at 1:15PM patrols were dispatched to a residence on Round Hill Road for a report of an occupied home burglary. Investigation revealed that unknown actors entered the home through a garage door and unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle inside. One of the subjects then made their way to the kitchen portion of the home, where they were confronted by the homeowner. The accused then fled the home to a grey Dodge Durango with tinted windows that was waiting in the street. The SUV left the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured during the encounter and the investigation is ongoing. See attached photo of accused vehicle for reference.
New Jersey 101.5

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD

Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
Secret NYC

17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show

Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.

