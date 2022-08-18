ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van driver is thrown through the window of his vehicle before tumbling down the road in horror crash with an HGV - and somehow survives

A driver has cheated death after he was flung through the air in a horror crash between a van and an HGV at a junction before getting to his feet and walking away.

Heart-stopping footage shows the brutal collision in Ankara, Turkey, as the van driver waited at a crossroads before driving into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

CCTV footage of the terrifying crash which took place this month shows the van driving off before any of the other vehicles waiting at the traffic lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKgfb_0hMVgfS000
He rolled along the ground before getting to his feet, apparently in shock at the near death experience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaTVm_0hMVgfS000
A driver has cheated death after he was flung through the air in a horror crash between a van and an HGV at a junction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwPDJ_0hMVgfS000
The force of the crash destroyed the cab of the van, sending debris flying all over the road along with the driver

As it rolled towards the middle of the road, the HGV driving at full speed ploughed into its side after it was unable to change its course.

The force of the crash destroyed the cab of the van, sending debris flying all over the road.

But then suddenly the driver suddenly emerges, flying through the air apparently unharmed as he falls to the ground yards away from the site of the crash.

He rolled along the ground before getting to his feet, apparently in shock at the near death experience.

Passersby then quickly ran to check if the driver was OK after the terrifying incident.

The driver's condition is not yet known.

