A new coaching staff, a new quarterback, and a new offense. That’s a lot for a relatively young team to be dealing with in the confines of a single offense, and when you’re being asked to nail it all down before taking on the defending national champions in the first game of the season, it can be a lot to handle. As the Oregon Ducks cross the two-week mark until their kick-off game against the Georgia Bulldogs, though, the offensive side of the ball seems confident that they’ve got things under control. There remains no public answer as to who the...

EUGENE, OR ・ 24 MINUTES AGO