Right after its successful collaboration with Fortnite, it would seem that Dragonball has no plans of slowing down. Now, a teaser came out for a PUBG Mobile collab with Dragonball Super that is in the works. Keep reading to find out when it will be, along with what you can expect from it.
For those just entering the Pokemon card collecting and investing world or for those who may have joined the fray during the massive boom in 2020, finding your footing in the current market may prove to be a difficult task. Where do you start? How do you adjust? What trends...
Playing with LEGOs has always been about customization and letting your imagination run free. Now, you can do that in LEGO Brawls. Continue reading to learn more about LEGO Brawls, its release date, story, and gameplay. LEGO Brawls Release Date: September 2, 2022. LEGO Brawl’s release date is on September...
When the original Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle was released in 2013, fans of the franchise loved it. Now, a remaster of that fighting game is coming out soon. Read on to learn more about Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, its release date, gameplay, and story.
House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained
House of the Dragon premiered on HBO with such a bang, one that eventually reached 20 million viewers last week. After a massive debut, the hype continues this week as the machinations of those who surround Viserys Targaryen and his eventual heir, Rhaenyra, slowly take form. We take a look at this House of the […] The post House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
