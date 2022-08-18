England’s Euro 2022 winning midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football after a career that saw her win 161 international caps. The 35-year-old represented the Lionesses in 10 international tournaments and won every domestic honour during her time in the game, including a Women’s Super League title with Manchester City. Scott was a substitute as England defeated Germany in extra time at Wembley to win their first major international title and was a popular figure in the Lionesses’ camp and throughout her career. She sits second on England’s all-time list of most capped players and her announcement comes after...

14 MINUTES AGO