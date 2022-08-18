Read full article on original website
Jill Scott retires: England’s Euro 2022 winning midfielder calls time on legendary career
England’s Euro 2022 winning midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football after a career that saw her win 161 international caps. The 35-year-old represented the Lionesses in 10 international tournaments and won every domestic honour during her time in the game, including a Women’s Super League title with Manchester City. Scott was a substitute as England defeated Germany in extra time at Wembley to win their first major international title and was a popular figure in the Lionesses’ camp and throughout her career. She sits second on England’s all-time list of most capped players and her announcement comes after...
SkySports
Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement
England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
SkySports
Ben Stokes: England Test captain on mental health, including his struggle with anxiety and panic attacks
England Test captain Ben Stokes has kept the dialogue on mental health going as the all-rounder revealed he was still on anxiety medication after returning from a six-month break to focus on his wellbeing. The 31-year-old took a break from the sport last year to focus on his mental health...
SkySports
England to play three matches in December on first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005
England's Test side will play three matches in December on their first visit to Pakistan since 2005 after the schedule for the winter tour was confirmed. The opening match will begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 - the first time England have played a Test in the city.
SkySports
Rugby Championship: Australian veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley return for South Africa Test
The return of veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley has raised Australian morale as they look to rebound against South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday. The injury-hit Wallabies were thrashed 48-17 by Argentina in San Juan in their last match and are set to face world champions Springboks in Adelaide - live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
The Hundred: Sophia Dunkley and Anya Shrubsole help steer Southern Brave as they continue unbeaten run against Welsh Fire
Southern Brave put in another perfectly balanced performance to beat Welsh Fire, with the batting prowess of Sophia Dunkley combined with the bowling of Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole and Georgia Adams extending their unbeaten run to four matches in a row. Score Summary: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave. Welsh Fire...
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
Swansea City 0-2 Luton Town: Hatters claim first win of the season
Nathan Jones' Luton finally got their season up and running as they knocked Swansea off their stride to win 2-0 and record their first win of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Hatters had scored only once across their previous four Sky Bet Championship games, drawing with Birmingham and...
SkySports
Bristol City 2-0 Cardiff: Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson score as Robins win Severnside derby
Goals from Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson gave Bristol City the Severnside derby bragging rights with a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 41st-minute lead when Nahki Wells crossed from the left and Conway got in front of his marker to net his fourth goal of the season with a glancing header.
SkySports
The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire
Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
SkySports
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag has his template for success at Old Trafford after getting big decisions right
Three games in and winless, the team looking lacklustre and an inquest into what is going wrong. Few would be shocked that this was the outcome of events at Old Trafford on Monday evening. Not many would have picked that team to be Liverpool. Manchester United outran them and outworked...
SkySports
Anthony Gordon: Is Everton youngster the answer to Chelsea's attacking problems?
The ball dropped out of the late summer sky and Goodison Park collectively held its breath. It appeared Steve Cook had fatally miscalculated the waspish presence of Anthony Gordon when a failed header back to Dean Henderson landed at the Everton youngster's feet. Everton, hauled level by Demarai Gray just...
SkySports
Fulham 3-2 Brentford: Aleksandar Mitrovic proves late hero in west London derby
Aleksandar Mitrovic went from zero to hero as he put a hatful of wasted chances behind him to secure Fulham a sensational late 3-2 win over Brentford at Craven Cottage. Mitrovic had missed a number of gilt-edged opportunities in either half before he finally proved the match winner with a trademark back-post header to settle the first top-flight meeting between the two west London rivals, in a game even beaten manager Thomas Frank admitted was "fantastic to watch".
SkySports
Burnley 3-3 Blackpool: Tangerines launch comeback to earn draw in fierce encounter at Turf Moor
Blackpool staged a spirited second-half comeback to secure a 3-3 draw at Burnley after falling 3-1 behind at Turf Moor where both teams finished the game with 10 men. Sonny Carey and Ian Maatsen were both red-carded by referee Keith Stroud in the 85th minute as a thrilling Lancashire derby boiled over.
SkySports
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Fine William Saliba goal and two from Martin Odegaard continue Gunners' perfect start to the season
Mikel Arteta played down Arsenal's position at the top of the Premier League table but admitted he was "proud" after his side produced another impressive display in a 3-0 win at Bournemouth, with William Saliba's stunner the pick of the goals. Captain Martin Odegaard also scored twice as Arsenal made...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers on potential Leicester exits: 'I don't know what will happen'
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted he doesn't know what will happen before the end of the transfer window as speculation intensifies about the futures of some of his players. Ahead of the defeat to Southampton, Rodgers said Wesley Fofana was left out of the squad because the Chelsea target...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should have beaten Man Utd if they had played 'a little bit better' at Old Trafford but has injury concerns
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his side would have beaten Manchester United if they played "a little bit better" on Monday Night Football - but admitted he was concerned about his team's injury problems. Klopp defended his side's performance despite their first league defeat at Old Trafford since March 2018,...
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Salford hammer Catalans Dragons to shake up play-off race. Salford roasted Catalans Dragons in Perpignan with a 46-14 romp to blow the race to Old Trafford wide open. Salford's incredible resurgence under coach Paul Rowley this season continued with a slick attacking performance and ferocious defence which defied...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pisgah Pike bids to give weight to classy opponents at Worcester
Pisgah Pike took a big pot in the Market Rasen Summer Handicap Hurdle earlier this season and will try to land another decent prize against some good rivals at Worcester on Tuesday. Worcester 3:00 - Classy hurdlers clash in feature. The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (3:00) has just the six...
SkySports
West Brom 5-2 Hull City: Baggies earn first win of season in emphatic fashion
West Brom earned their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over early high-flyers Hull at The Hawthorns. An own goal by Callum Elder set Steve Bruce's side on their way against one of his former clubs then quick goals at the start of the second half from John Swift and Darnell Furlong, before Karlan Grant's penalty and Dara O'Shea sealed a welcome three points for the Baggies.
