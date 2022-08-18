ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jill Scott retires: England’s Euro 2022 winning midfielder calls time on legendary career

England’s Euro 2022 winning midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football after a career that saw her win 161 international caps. The 35-year-old represented the Lionesses in 10 international tournaments and won every domestic honour during her time in the game, including a Women’s Super League title with Manchester City. Scott was a substitute as England defeated Germany in extra time at Wembley to win their first major international title and was a popular figure in the Lionesses’ camp and throughout her career. She sits second on England’s all-time list of most capped players and her announcement comes after...
SkySports

Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement

England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#England#International Cricket#First Class Cricket#Sports#Last Updated#Fifth Test
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
SkySports

Swansea City 0-2 Luton Town: Hatters claim first win of the season

Nathan Jones' Luton finally got their season up and running as they knocked Swansea off their stride to win 2-0 and record their first win of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Hatters had scored only once across their previous four Sky Bet Championship games, drawing with Birmingham and...
SkySports

The Hundred: Paul Stirling and George Garton show class as Southern Brave secure vital victory over Welsh Fire

Paul Stirling hit an electric 74 off 42 balls and George Garton took three wickets for just seven runs as Southern Brave secured a crucial victory against Welsh Fire. Clarke (17 off 20 balls), Miller (15 off 18 balls), Du Plooy (37 off 25 balls), Critchley (32 off 19 balls not out), Pretorius (15 off 7 balls); Garton (7-3 off 15 balls), Fuller (21-1 off 15 balls)
SPORTS
SkySports

Anthony Gordon: Is Everton youngster the answer to Chelsea's attacking problems?

The ball dropped out of the late summer sky and Goodison Park collectively held its breath. It appeared Steve Cook had fatally miscalculated the waspish presence of Anthony Gordon when a failed header back to Dean Henderson landed at the Everton youngster's feet. Everton, hauled level by Demarai Gray just...
SkySports

Fulham 3-2 Brentford: Aleksandar Mitrovic proves late hero in west London derby

Aleksandar Mitrovic went from zero to hero as he put a hatful of wasted chances behind him to secure Fulham a sensational late 3-2 win over Brentford at Craven Cottage. Mitrovic had missed a number of gilt-edged opportunities in either half before he finally proved the match winner with a trademark back-post header to settle the first top-flight meeting between the two west London rivals, in a game even beaten manager Thomas Frank admitted was "fantastic to watch".
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should have beaten Man Utd if they had played 'a little bit better' at Old Trafford but has injury concerns

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his side would have beaten Manchester United if they played "a little bit better" on Monday Night Football - but admitted he was concerned about his team's injury problems. Klopp defended his side's performance despite their first league defeat at Old Trafford since March 2018,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Super League

Super League: Salford hammer Catalans Dragons to shake up play-off race. Salford roasted Catalans Dragons in Perpignan with a 46-14 romp to blow the race to Old Trafford wide open. Salford's incredible resurgence under coach Paul Rowley this season continued with a slick attacking performance and ferocious defence which defied...
SkySports

West Brom 5-2 Hull City: Baggies earn first win of season in emphatic fashion

West Brom earned their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over early high-flyers Hull at The Hawthorns. An own goal by Callum Elder set Steve Bruce's side on their way against one of his former clubs then quick goals at the start of the second half from John Swift and Darnell Furlong, before Karlan Grant's penalty and Dara O'Shea sealed a welcome three points for the Baggies.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy