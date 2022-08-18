Unfinished business seems to be a common theme when asking why the four city councilors whose terms are ending this year decided to seek another term. Nathan Dotson (first ward), David Burbank (third ward), Brent Svenby (fifth ward) and Dan Boeke (at large) have all filed for re-election to the Owatonna City Council. Dotson is the owner of Dotson Woodworking, Burbank is a retired Owatonna police officer, Svenby is a community development senior administrative analyst for the city of Rochester, and Boeke is the former owner of Harland’s Tire and Auto, now TGK Automotive.

