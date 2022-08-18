Read full article on original website
Bowling opening the door of opportunities for Owatonna teen
It’s under fair assumption that if you can catch the eye of a professional athlete in your sport of choice, it’s probably a good sign that you’re doing something right. But what if you gain the attention of a professional while competing around the country as just a teenager only a handful of years into a competitive career?
City Council incumbents seek re-election
Unfinished business seems to be a common theme when asking why the four city councilors whose terms are ending this year decided to seek another term. Nathan Dotson (first ward), David Burbank (third ward), Brent Svenby (fifth ward) and Dan Boeke (at large) have all filed for re-election to the Owatonna City Council. Dotson is the owner of Dotson Woodworking, Burbank is a retired Owatonna police officer, Svenby is a community development senior administrative analyst for the city of Rochester, and Boeke is the former owner of Harland’s Tire and Auto, now TGK Automotive.
