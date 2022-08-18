Read full article on original website
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Thomas Stephanie, 46, of Washington, has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Presenting False Information. The charge against Stephanie stems from an...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
KBUR
Tractor Supply Co. seeking to open new store in former ShopKo building
Burlington, IA- Tractor Supply Co. is seeking to open a new store in the former ShopKo Building on Roosevelt Avenue. The Burlington Beacon reports that the City Council approved an ordinance to rezone the former ShopKo building to a general commercial zoning district on Monday, August 15th. Tractor Supply Co....
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?
When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
1 injured in motorcycle accident on I-74
A Davenport man is at the University of Iowa Hospital with life threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident this afternoon. Bettendorf Police, Fire, and Medic Ambulance were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident on I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange on Monday, August 22 at 1:28 p.m. An investigation determined that a […]
kciiradio.com
Washington Woman Arrested for Distributing Controlled Substance to Minors
The Washington Police Department executed a search warrant at 724 South Ave C, Apartment five, at 1:00 pm Monday, August 15th. The search and investigation led to the arrest of thirty-six-year-old Caitlin Bohms of Washington for distributing a controlled substance to minors, a Class B Felony. Distributing Controlled Substances to minors is punishable by up to 25 years in prison and carries a mandatory minimum 5-year sentence.
TaxSlayer Center to announce new name
UPDATE: The new name is Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Click here for details from the unveiling. EARLIER UPDATE The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
KCRG.com
Palo couple plead not guilty to murder charges.
The competition level is higher than ever in the battle to replace Breece Hall at Iowa State. Matt Campbell says with patience, he knows any number of Cyclone running backs can see the field, with success. Our Town: Peosta college campus expands with the growing city. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KCJJ
Grass fire ties up traffic on I-80
A Wednesday afternoon grass fire tied up traffic on Interstate 80 in Cedar County. Durant firefighters were called to westbound mile marker 275 just before 1pm. Online records indicate the left lane was closed while fire crews extinguished the blaze. There were no reported accidents or injuries.
