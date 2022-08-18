Read full article on original website
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a traffic stop leads to the seizure of 13 stolen catalytic converters. The duo from Miami were arrested. Here’s the scoop:
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
Miami PD officer accused of attempting to drive patrol car under the influence
MIAMI – A Miami police officer is temporarily out of a job after he allegedly attempted to drive a city police cruiser under the influence.Investigators with the city's anti-corruption unit were monitoring Jeffrey Marcano as part of an ongoing internal affairs investigation.Detectives say they spotted Marcano driving his police cruiser before stopping at a restaurant in Brickell and drinking what appeared to be alcohol. When Marcano walked back to his car, investigators say he appeared to stagger and sway. Detectives approached his vehicle when they noticed Marcano turn on the cruiser. They found two small bags with a substance believed to be cocaine on him.Marcano was taken into custody and has been suspended without pay pending an investigation.Since this report was filed, Marcano has bonded out of jail and is awaiting his next court appearance.
Tributes pour in for 5 friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved had license suspended in 2014
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police. Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes. It begins with...
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
5 Killed in wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI - Four women and one man were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said those killed were in a Honda Accord that was hit head-on by a Silver Infiniti traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. Authorities said the age range of the victims is between 18 to 25. The man driving the wrong way on the Infiniti was identified as 30-year-old Maiky Simeon. He survived the crash and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries. FHP troopers are investigating if impairment was a contributing factor in the crash. Simeon has not been charged with any crime. "Crews had to use the jaws to cut out one victim that was trapped in his vehicle, unfortunately, the other vehicle there was no one alive to be saved," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Mark Chavers. The investigation into the crash continues. If anyone has information on Simeon's whereabouts prior to the crash, they are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (305) 470-2500.The westbound lanes of 826 were shut down for hours while the crash was investigated.
Viral video of Miami-Dade police stop involving pregnant woman under investigation
MIAMI - A YouTube video involving a Miami-Dade police officer, a driver and his pregnant wife has gone viral. The video, which had almost 137,000 pageviews on Friday evening, starts with a vehicle trying to get to Jackson's West Medical Center's emergency room.It happened on July 28, 2022. The driver is seen getting behind a police cruiser that was stopped at a stop sign, while another cruiser stops next to the first cruiser. Then, when the officer does not move, the driver says he honked his horn at the officer.That is when the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle and...
Caught on Camera: South Florida train slams into unoccupied SUV
A Brightline train was captured on cell phone video slamming into an unoccupied SUV in North Miami.
Girlfriend of alleged accomplice of gunman who shot MDPD officer says he was a kind man
MIAMI SPRINGS – A woman identifying herself as the girlfriend of a Dania Beach armed robbery suspect killed by police Tuesday tells us about her boyfriend."He was great person. He was kind. He would help anyone. That's what we did with Horton, we were helping him," said the woman, who did not want to give her name.Investigators tell us the woman's boyfriend was armed with an AK-47-style weapon when there was a confrontation as police served a search warrant at his room at a Miami Springs Hotel. Investigators said he was linked to Jeremy Horton, the man suspected of also...
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
Parkland neighbors: Obituaries for August 21
3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour
Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool overlooking the lakeRenting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake. Location: West ParkCost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)Number of guests: Up to 30 Photo courtesy of...
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport
In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
