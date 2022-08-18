Read full article on original website
Girls volleyball season preview notebook: Rebuilding not an option at Edwardsville or Mater Dei
Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers made it clear about the expectations surrounding his Knights girls volleyball team this season. “Expectations are always the same,” Rakers said. “Expectations are state and that's never going to change for us. We're always going to put that as our No. 1 goal is to get back to state and then hopefully once, you know if we get there, that we can that we can play at the level that we need to bring home a nice big trophy.”
No. 5 small school: Depth on offensive line has Mater Dei reloaded for another run
BREESE — Luke Pingsterhaus nearly recoiled at the word. Anger flared in Drake Rensing's eyes when he heard the concept. Dalton Markus just laughed when asked if 2022 was a rebuilding year for the Mater Dei football team. "They said the same thing about us last year, and we...
Warriors football looks to repeat as conference champions in 2022
Winfield/Elsberry, Mo. – Two seasons ago, Winfield High School football went winless. Last year, they were conference champions after Elsberry High School left their co-op team with Clopton and instead formed a cooperative team with Winfield, who had several key players return from injury. This year, Winfield’s football season is poised to be the biggest year yet for the program, which daily waxes hungrier.
20 wins buys a ticket to the big dance; can Elsberry Softball make that mark?
Elsberry, Mo. – If there was a sports program poised for the most special season in east Lincoln County this year, it might be Elsberry softball. Although they were district champions last year (completing the three-peat), they came up wanting at the state level. This is also the fourth year of head coach Levi Jacyna’s tenure in Elsberry softball, meaning it is the final year for students he coached as freshman to play.
