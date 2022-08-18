Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers made it clear about the expectations surrounding his Knights girls volleyball team this season. “Expectations are always the same,” Rakers said. “Expectations are state and that's never going to change for us. We're always going to put that as our No. 1 goal is to get back to state and then hopefully once, you know if we get there, that we can that we can play at the level that we need to bring home a nice big trophy.”

23 HOURS AGO