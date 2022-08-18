ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

thesungazette.com

FOOTBALL: Redwood drops season opening in 28-21 loss against Centennial

VISALIA – Redwood opened the season with a razor close 28-21 loss on Friday at home against Centennial High School. Friday night’s matchup really was a tale of two halves. The first half saw a strong performance from Centennial. Centennial’s first touchdown came on their second drive of...
VISALIA, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced High teen wins gold with national marching band

Landen Brown had three days to make a decision. Travel across the country with one of the most prestigious marching bands in America and miss the first few days of school, or enjoy the remaining time of his summer break. It turned out to be an easy choice. Before he...
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week

SELMA, Calif. ( ) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance...
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Man In Serious Condition After Rollover Crash In Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KMJFOX26) — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Hanford, according to authorities. The Hanford Fire Department was called out to Grangeville Boulevard, about a quarter mile east of 9 1/4 Avenue, for a car accident. When firefighters arrived, they found a man pinned...
HANFORD, CA
QSR magazine

Mountain Mike's Opens in Visalia, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is proud to announce that its newest Visalia restaurant is officially open for business. The location is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees, Visalia locals and husband-and-wife duo Harry Singh and Inderjeet Kaur Dhillon, who also own and operate two other Mountain Mike’s locations in Visalia and Tulare. Located on South Mooney Boulevard, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for San Joaquin Valley residents and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”
VISALIA, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Arthritic Senior Husky Surrendered Twice

Valley Animal Center does a monthly column in KRL. In March, 2012, Valley Animal Center rescued a litter of puppies. Kimana (animal ID: 12969), a Siberian Husky mix, was part of this litter. She was adopted quickly after her rescue, but five years later in April, 2017, she was surrendered by her family back to Valley Animal Center. Her family was moving and the new home would not allow pets. Kimana spent only a few weeks with Valley Animal Center before she was adopted the next month in May. Sadly, similar to her first home, she was surrendered years later. Her family was moving and would not be able to bring her with them. In June, 2022, at ten years old, Kimana returned to the kennels of Valley Animal Center.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Fox Theatre Amy Grant performance postponed from fall to spring

VISALIA – Despite sustaining injuries on a bicycle ride gone wrong, music artist Amy Grant knows the show must go on, just at a later date. Amy Grant, Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) artist, is still coming to Visalia, just not when the music artist predicted she would. Grant’s team officially announced she postponed her event at the Visalia Fox Theatre from Tuesday, Oct. 11 this year to Thursday, March 9, 2023.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk

VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
VISALIA, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed on California Avenue

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Erika Maya Sookhiram

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Erika Maya Sookhiram. Erika Maya Sookhiram is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 38-year-old Sookhiram is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Mountain lion warning in Atwater called off, cops say

ATWATER, Calif. ( )- The city of Atwater has rescinded a shelter-in-place order for residents near Atwater High School after a mountain lion was spotted roaming the area Saturday morning. In a Facebook post, the city first reported the sighting around 8 a.m. City officials asked neighbors and those visiting...
ATWATER, CA
KMJ

Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
yourcentralvalley.com

1 arrested after early morning shootings in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.
CLOVIS, CA

