Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Spartans reign supreme over Monarchs with their dominant run game
PORTERVILLE – The Strathmore Spartans took down the Exeter Monarchs in their first game of the season on Aug. 19. After a scoreless first quarter, both teams kicked their running game into gear leaving the Spartans as the conqueror. Despite wracking up penalties, the Spartans managed three touchdowns to...
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Redwood drops season opening in 28-21 loss against Centennial
VISALIA – Redwood opened the season with a razor close 28-21 loss on Friday at home against Centennial High School. Friday night’s matchup really was a tale of two halves. The first half saw a strong performance from Centennial. Centennial’s first touchdown came on their second drive of...
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced High teen wins gold with national marching band
Landen Brown had three days to make a decision. Travel across the country with one of the most prestigious marching bands in America and miss the first few days of school, or enjoy the remaining time of his summer break. It turned out to be an easy choice. Before he...
Families of fallen heroes gather for calendar tribute in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Every year, Central Valley families of fallen heroes gather outside the Hanford Civic Auditorium for a special tradition — to get their picture taken for a calendar honoring their loved ones. “Each year we add the new families of fallen heroes to it,” said Jess Ahumada, founder of Gold Star Families […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcentralvalley.com
Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week
SELMA, Calif. ( ) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance...
Mountain lion seen on Atwater High School campus
A mountain lion was spotted on the Atwater High School campus on Saturday.
Man who died in Bakersfield apartment explosion identified
There are new developments concerning the explosion that happened at a local apartment complex in Downtown Bakersfield in June.
KMJ
Man In Serious Condition After Rollover Crash In Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KMJFOX26) — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Hanford, according to authorities. The Hanford Fire Department was called out to Grangeville Boulevard, about a quarter mile east of 9 1/4 Avenue, for a car accident. When firefighters arrived, they found a man pinned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
QSR magazine
Mountain Mike's Opens in Visalia, California
Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is proud to announce that its newest Visalia restaurant is officially open for business. The location is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees, Visalia locals and husband-and-wife duo Harry Singh and Inderjeet Kaur Dhillon, who also own and operate two other Mountain Mike’s locations in Visalia and Tulare. Located on South Mooney Boulevard, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for San Joaquin Valley residents and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”
kingsriverlife.com
Arthritic Senior Husky Surrendered Twice
Valley Animal Center does a monthly column in KRL. In March, 2012, Valley Animal Center rescued a litter of puppies. Kimana (animal ID: 12969), a Siberian Husky mix, was part of this litter. She was adopted quickly after her rescue, but five years later in April, 2017, she was surrendered by her family back to Valley Animal Center. Her family was moving and the new home would not allow pets. Kimana spent only a few weeks with Valley Animal Center before she was adopted the next month in May. Sadly, similar to her first home, she was surrendered years later. Her family was moving and would not be able to bring her with them. In June, 2022, at ten years old, Kimana returned to the kennels of Valley Animal Center.
thesungazette.com
Fox Theatre Amy Grant performance postponed from fall to spring
VISALIA – Despite sustaining injuries on a bicycle ride gone wrong, music artist Amy Grant knows the show must go on, just at a later date. Amy Grant, Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) artist, is still coming to Visalia, just not when the music artist predicted she would. Grant’s team officially announced she postponed her event at the Visalia Fox Theatre from Tuesday, Oct. 11 this year to Thursday, March 9, 2023.
thesungazette.com
Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk
VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
L.A. Weekly
Jamal Garrett Killed in Garbage Truck Collision on Chestnut Avenue [Fresno, CA]
38-Year-old Man Dead after Two-Car Crash near Lane Avenue. The fatal accident occurred on August 11th, at around 9:10 a.m., near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and Lane Avenue. Reports indicated that Garrett was driving a white Buick west on Lane Avenue when he collided with the front of the...
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Erika Maya Sookhiram
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Erika Maya Sookhiram. Erika Maya Sookhiram is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 38-year-old Sookhiram is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where...
yourcentralvalley.com
Mountain lion warning in Atwater called off, cops say
ATWATER, Calif. ( )- The city of Atwater has rescinded a shelter-in-place order for residents near Atwater High School after a mountain lion was spotted roaming the area Saturday morning. In a Facebook post, the city first reported the sighting around 8 a.m. City officials asked neighbors and those visiting...
KMJ
Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman
SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
yourcentralvalley.com
1 arrested after early morning shootings in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
Comments / 0