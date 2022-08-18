Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
MotoGP Champ Joan Mir Fractures Ankle In Vicious High-Side Crash
The 2022 MotoGP season hasn’t been kind to Joan Mir. The 2020 MotoGP Champion has yet to stand atop the podium this year. Despite failing to finish in the top three places, Mir remained consistent in the first five races, capturing four top-six finishes. That all changed after the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix, though.
Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
Check Out This Hayabusa Engine In A Toyota AE85 Build In Japan
The Toyota Corolla, particularly the AE85 model, has a long and storied history. The same can be said about Suzuki’s Hayabusa and its legendary motor. Put the two together and you get this AE85. If you’re familiar with Japanese car culture, you will know of the “Hachiroku,” or the...
New Alfa Romeo Sports Car Will Be Revealed In First Half Of 2023
If you asked us about Dodge's future a week ago, we would have told you that it was in real danger of falling by the wayside. The same goes for another Stellantis brand, Alfa Romeo. But following a constant barrage of Dodge news this week, things look fantastic for the...
RideApart
Taiwanese Manufacturer SYM Releases New MMBCU Scooter
There is no dispute that scooters rule the roads in the majority of Asian countries. Scooters are logical given the rising cost of gas and the worsening traffic situation; they are also inexpensive to operate and maintain. In regards to scooters, there are in fact two schools of thinking. The first is stylish—conjure up a Vespa—while the second is futuristic and sporty. The MMBCU, the newest product from SYM, fits within this second group.
RideApart
Elettracker Is An Electric Moped Disguised As A Board Track Racer
Designer Giacomo Galbiati is the man behind GDesign, and has previously worked on projects with Moto Guzzi. He resides in northern Italy close to Lake Como. However, his most recent creation aims to leave the realm of traditional motorcycles and enter the incredibly lucrative world of electric mobility, but with a twist. He's calling it the Elettracker, and it's a contemporary machine that draws design cues from bygone times.
Lexus LFA Electric Successor Gets The Walkaround Treatment
It was mid-December 2021 when Lexus took us by surprise with the Electrified Sport, touted as a "next-generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA." It wasn't until June this year that the stunning concept received its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. A production version will follow, eventually.
RideApart
This Honda CBX With A Six-Into-Six Exhaust Is An Exhilarating Beast
The year was 1978, and Honda had just unleashed the CBX on the world. Now, no OEM can know the future—and so, there’s no way that Honda could have known its completely bonkers six-cylinder bid at a return to racing glory was here for a good time, not a long time. Like many of the best Honda bikes throughout history, the CBX was only around for a scant few years before it was discontinued in 1982.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon
The Ford Mustang GT uses a 5.0L Coyote V8 to make great power with less displacement than some Dodge and Chevrolet competition. The post Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
German motorcycle registration down 10% in July—BMW GS still no.1
Germany is reporting fewer motorcycle registrations in the month of July compared to last year, with some segments experiencing growth. However, one thing remains unchanged, the BMW R 1250 GS is still on top according to statistics that were gathered and interpreted by our German colleagues at Motorrad. What’s even...
RideApart
Royal Enfield Begins Deliveries Of Hunter 350 In India
On August 7, 2022, Royal Enfield released what could quite possibly be the most versatile motorcycle in its 350cc model range, the Hunter 350. Built on the same chassis as the Meteor 350 and Classic 350, the Hunter 350 serves as the Indian manufacturer’s third model in its entry-level series. Designed for a more urban audience, the Hunter 350 takes the form of a classic-style roadster, rather than a cruiser like its two siblings.
RideApart
Fighter Pilots Test Ride Ultraviolette’s F77 Electric Motorcycle
It seems like the electric motorcycle market consists of two poles: premium flagship models and lightweight urban mobility options. For example, the LiveWire One offers 100 horsepower and a three-second 0-60-mph time, but that all comes with a $21,999 price tag. Conversely, the Sondors Metacycle only achieves an 80-mph top speed and an 80-mile range, but it also costs just $5,999.
RideApart
Benda’s New V4-Powered BD500 Cruiser Breaks Cover
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda has previously made headlines in the media with the modern and outlandishly styled LFC 700 power cruiser. More recently, the Chinese company showcased its newest innovations: a pair of self-developed V4 engines—one 1,200cc, and the other, a 496cc engine. While the bikes these engines would be found in weren't unveiled when these engines were, we now know where the 496cc engine will be used: the BD500 cruiser.
RideApart
The Urbet Lora Electric Motorcycle Is Set To Enter Production
These days, electric motorcycles are widely available. International manufacturers have been vying to create their own versions of the ideal all-electric two-wheeler. Naturally, scooters make up the majority of electric two-wheelers designed with daily commuters in mind. I mean, it simply makes sense because they are very comfortable platforms that are also incredibly easy to ride.
RideApart
Witness The Start: A 1979 Ducati 900 Mike Hailwood Replica Build
Back to Classics is a channel on YouTube that covers vintage motorcycle rides and builds. Currently, the channel’s in the process of restoring a 1979 Ducati 900 Mike Hailwood replica. The series is just starting, with only one episode uploaded for now. The Ducati 900s got their start back...
The appearance and the date of the debut of the big frame pickup Changan are revealed
Chinese officials have revealed the appearance and the date of the debut of the large frame pickup Changan. So far, the nameless truck will be shown on August 24, although the overall dimensions, engine range, and exterior of the novelty are not a secret thanks to certification documents. Buyers of the Changan pickup truck will be able to choose between petrol and diesel turbochargers of 2.0 liters, long or short wheelbase, and rear or plug-in all-wheel drive. Reports by Autohome.com.cn.
Comments / 0