Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO