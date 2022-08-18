Read full article on original website
kpq.com
White River/Irving Peak Fires Over 2,000 Acres
The footprint of the White River and Irving Peak fires is nearly 2,000 acres as of Monday morning, having nearly doubled in size over the past several days. Ground wetness has kept the White River Fire from spreading, while there's more concern about the growth of the Irving Peak Fire.
kpq.com
Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas
The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road. The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide,...
ncwlife.com
Accident outside Quincy injures 4
One person was hospitalized and three others were injured in a three-car accident Sunday night on Highway 28 west of Quincy. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jimmy L Diamond, 46, of Ellensburg was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car eastbound about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of the highway and White Trail Road when he failed to slow down for emergency lights that had responded to an earlier collision.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
ifiberone.com
Snoqualmie River campground closes after unattended food repeatedly attracts bears
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service closed a campground along the Snoqualmie River, citing increased bear activity due to humans leaving food unattended. Bears have become habituated to food being left out in the open and unattended at the Middle Fork Campground, Ranger Martie Schramm told KING 5.
ifiberone.com
kpq.com
Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change
Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
nbcrightnow.com
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
kpq.com
Car Crashes into Washington State Patrol Building in Wenatchee
A driver was reportedly transported to the hospital after crashing their car into the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee Monday. According to the State Patrol, the unnamed individual likely suffered a medical event before striking the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car made it slightly into the secretary's office. A woman working in the office was not injured.
kpq.com
Quincy Man Found Dead Outside Potato Facility Monday
A family is mourning after an employee of a Quincy potato processing plant was discovered dead Monday morning outside of the facility. Captain Ryan Green said the victim was a man in his 20's who had been found in the parking lot. "Apparently he was an employee of Lamb Weston....
ncwlife.com
Arson suspected in series of Soap Lake-area fires
Firefighters had to deal with two more suspicious brush fires in the Soap Lake area last night, the third and fourth fires that are being investigated as possible arson in the past week. The first Thursday fire, about 8:40 p.m., was in the 21-thousand block of Road A Northeast, northeast...
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
kpq.com
Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28
Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
kpq.com
Pangborn Seeing Increase in Firefighting Aircraft
The wildfires burning in and around North Central Washington have led to an increase in aircraft at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Trent Moyers, Director of Airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, says there’s been quite a variety of aircraft using the airport over the past few weeks.
Deputies believe they stopped possible mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.
ncwlife.com
Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire
Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
kpq.com
Chelan County Finalizes Agreement for Opioid Distributor Money
Chelan County is in line to get a portion of settlement money agreed to by opioid distributors around the country. Roughly $430 million is coming to Washington State in a newly accomplished agreement that'll be divided up between cities and counties. Chelan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Susan Hinkle says the...
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
